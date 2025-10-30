Hello everyone!



We're hard at work here at Dreamcore HQ and we thought that we'd show you a little preview of the new map:

Liminal Hotel.



Liminal Hotel presents the definitive version of level 188, offering a wide variety of styles within the rooms. Through elevators, you will traverse the hotel floor to floor and as you go down, you'll see how the hotel's atmosphere becomes more antique, like going back in time.

Liminal Hotel marks a before and after in the way maps are created in Dreamcore, introducing deep changes and new directions the community has been clamoring all this time.

Are you ready for your check-in?



We cannot wait for you to play the new map! In the mean time check out these screenshots taken straight from Liminal Hotel.

Of course, we're also working hard on improving the already released maps of the game. Here is the patch list of everything introduced in this new update!



[Playrooms]

-Optimized and increased performance

-Added some lights in dark areas (Thanks BigCGaming!)

-Added soundtrack

-Added some drawings to guide the player

-Fixed some issues in Maze Room section

-Fixed some missing walls in Pastel Room section

-Fixed some pop-in on Castle Room section

[Eternal Suburbia]

-Fixed a problem with VSM (virtual shadow maps)

[UI]

-Updated coming soon image on selector map screen

-Added warning pop-up when VHS filter is turned OFF

[General]

-Updated Dreamcore to Unreal Engine 5.6 version





Thanks for reading and see you all at Liminal Hotel.