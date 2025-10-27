Hello everyone!

Halloween event for a limited time

Halloween Skins 2025

The gift for Early Access players

Bigger rewards for bigger maps

Steam items

Bugs fixed & changes

Fixed a bug that caused the CCTV alert to remain displayed after another player had been caught



Improved the entitiy AI



First of all, we would like to thank you for all the great feedback on the release of version 1.0. We read every single one of your comments and are extremely grateful for your incredible support. There have already been minor updates that fixed a few bugs, but we also took the time to prepare something special for you for Halloween!In addition to the limited-time themed hideout decorations, we are now offering an in-game Halloween event for the first time, where normal loot is sometimes exchanged for Halloween pumpkins (you still get the monetary value when you pick them up), which you can collect. There is a special leaderboard alongside the normal leaderboard for who can collect the most pumpkins. May the hunt begin!To match Halloween, we are once again offering a new skin collection themed around the spookiest time of the year! This is available for you in the shop as usual.As previously announced, all Early Access players who had a leaderboard entry (regardless of how high it was) will now receive a gift! This gift consists of a skin set that is exclusive to the Early Access players mentioned above. You will receive a notification in the lobby that you have received the gift, and you can then use it immediately. Thank you very much for your support!We have listened to your feedback and are increasing the rewards according to the size of each map. It should be noted that all maps are of course individually large (or small) and we are increasing each map fairly. The new fixed rewards range from 1000 to 3000 as a fixed cash reward.You've probably already received the notification, but our Steam items have been accepted! This means you can now collect trading cards and unlock backgrounds and emotes in the points shop.If you are not yet on our Discord server, you are welcome to join. Feel free to exchange experiences with the community or send us feedback and ideas. Please follow the link below:Until then, see you in Midnight CityDan and Andreas