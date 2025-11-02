Bugfixes

Global - one way crawls can be exited and locked by going backwards fix

Tutorial - Placement Puzzle - swapping teddy and plushies / putting plushie on chair fix

Act 1 - Aquarium - Intro dialogue without Teddy not releasing player input fix

Act 1 - Observatory - starcannon event sequence fix

Act 1 - Party Room - collision tweaks to ensure player can't get trapped behind DJ booth

Act 3 - Fog level / lighting fix

Act 3 - Bright starwand not showing up in correct spots fix

Act 3 - Greenhouse - Frog dialogue placement fix

Updates

Act 3 - Greenhouse - clearer telegraphing of bear intent

Act 3 - Greenhouse - clearer exit path

Global - Several grammar tweaks

Global - Checkpoint saved popup

Global - Reduced max throw strength

Few other small tweaks/fixes

Thank you all for playing Blanket Fort and double thank you to all of you that have passed along feedback, bug reports, and reviews. We really appreciate it!

Ben