Trick or Treat Runners!
BOOH! The traditional RWR Halloween event is knocking at your door!
The deadly Rippers are back in Online Invasion during this 20 days long event. Last year, the Demon Sniper joined the party but this enemy has been slightly reworked and turned into the Fire Demon as she now throws fireballs at the enemy. Of course, she still summons her Skeleton minions to spread the usual panic, but hey, they want to join the party as well!
This year, we also added a new dude, a heavy spell casting Evil Commander who can randomly spawn once every few maps.
There is also the Pumpkin Knight, a pumpkin head weirdo who is infesting others on death. Can you find a way how to deal with this plague?
Also, the Halloween Box partially mutated once again to have a new family member, the Halloween Box 3!
This new teal Pumpkin Box contains similar goodies as his two sibling Pumpkin Boxes, but with some unique item replacement, such as 10 unique new weapons and some more crazy stuff!
News from the DLC team: we've decided to release a small teaser of Eastern Front content into the WW2 Undead mode by allowing you to play as a Soviet faction with a handful of Eastern Front firearms! The Undead mode has also been expanded with one more map, worked from Edelweiss, as well as one new vehicle to play around with. We hope you enjoy!
Once again, special thanks to the modding community for their contribution!
Changelog Halloween 2025 update:
Vanilla online invasion and campaign:
- items: Halloween Box 3 added with new items to Online invasion and campaign
- fix: a few one hand weapon not fire correctly when prone
Vanilla online invasion additions only:
- event: new soldier classes added for Halloween - the Evil commander
- event: modified soldier class "Demon Sniper" which now is more a "Fire Demon"
- event: new soldier class "Pumpkin Knight"
- event: new soldier class "Pumpkin Skeleton"
WW2 Undead:
- factions: playable Soviet faction
- map: Operation Sealion added
- vehicles: Sidecar bike added
Happy Running,
your Osumia Games
Changed files in this update