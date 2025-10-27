Trick or Treat Runners!

20 days long event

Halloween Box 3!

special thanks to the modding community

Changelog Halloween 2025 update:

Vanilla online invasion and campaign:

items: Halloween Box 3 added with new items to Online invasion and campaign



fix: a few one hand weapon not fire correctly when prone



Vanilla online invasion additions only:

event: new soldier classes added for Halloween - the Evil commander



event: modified soldier class "Demon Sniper" which now is more a "Fire Demon"



event: new soldier class "Pumpkin Knight"



event: new soldier class "Pumpkin Skeleton"



WW2 Undead:

factions: playable Soviet faction



map: Operation Sealion added



vehicles: Sidecar bike added



BOOH! The traditional RWR Halloween event is knocking at your door!The deadly Rippers are back in Online Invasion during this. Last year, the Demon Sniper joined the party but this enemy has been slightly reworked and turned into theas she now throws fireballs at the enemy. Of course, she still summons her Skeleton minions to spread the usual panic, but hey, they want to join the party as well!This year, we also added a new dude, a heavy spell castingwho can randomly spawn once every few maps.There is also the, a pumpkin head weirdo who is infesting others on death. Can you find a way how to deal with this plague?Also, thepartially mutated once again to have a new family member, theThis new teal Pumpkin Box contains similar goodies as his two sibling Pumpkin Boxes, but with some unique item replacement, such asNews from the DLC team: we've decided to release a smallinto theby allowing you to play as a Soviet faction with a handful of Eastern Front firearms! The Undead mode has also been expanded with one more map, worked from Edelweiss, as well as one new vehicle to play around with. We hope you enjoy!Once again,for their contribution!Happy Running,your Osumia Games