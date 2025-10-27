 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 911 Operator Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20563083 Edited 27 October 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!

As with nearly all Unity games made in the last decade, Overpass has now been patched to address a recent security issue found by the Unity team a few weeks ago.

I hope you're all well ♥

-Bean

Changed files in this update

Overpass Content Depot 773741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link