Hello Deathliverers,

The launch weekend has just ended, and we continue to read your feedback diligently.

Your comments encourage us to improve the game so that you can enjoy the Pizza Deathlivery experience to the fullest.

Today, we still focused primarily on balancing the game. We want to make the overall experience more progressive and the enemies' reactions less lethal.

As for the monsters, we've reworked their behavior, adjusting certain values so that they remain dangerous but more “logically” escapable.

The ghost car has also been modified so that it no longer shoots and drives into the pizzeria.

This is the first patch of the week, and we will continue to refine this balance in the coming days. Along with improving the quality of life and overall optimization of the game.

Here is the list of adjustments we have made:

Fix ghost cars damage

Make ghost cars drive on a shorter distance

Remove ghost cars too close to the Pizzeria

Make monsters lose interest in you when you are out of reach

Increase time between two attacks of a monster

Reduce field of view Mascots

Make Mascots forget about their prey more quickly when prey is out of sight

Reduce egg spawning rate at the beginning and make it increase with fame

Better reward in the basement of the Pizzeria

Add kills zone at bottom of pitfall to prevent "softlock"

Add the coffee shop Pin on the map

We try to test as much as possible, but our resources are limited. Please don't hesitate to continue sending us your feedback!

See you soon!