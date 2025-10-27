 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 911 Operator Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20563081 Edited 27 October 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deathliverers,

The launch weekend has just ended, and we continue to read your feedback diligently.

Your comments encourage us to improve the game so that you can enjoy the Pizza Deathlivery experience to the fullest.

Today, we still focused primarily on balancing the game. We want to make the overall experience more progressive and the enemies' reactions less lethal.

As for the monsters, we've reworked their behavior, adjusting certain values so that they remain dangerous but more “logically” escapable.

The ghost car has also been modified so that it no longer shoots and drives into the pizzeria.

This is the first patch of the week, and we will continue to refine this balance in the coming days. Along with improving the quality of life and overall optimization of the game.

Here is the list of adjustments we have made:

  • Fix ghost cars damage

  • Make ghost cars drive on a shorter distance

  • Remove ghost cars too close to the Pizzeria

  • Make monsters lose interest in you when you are out of reach

  • Increase time between two attacks of a monster

  • Reduce field of view Mascots

  • Make Mascots forget about their prey more quickly when prey is out of sight

  • Reduce egg spawning rate at the beginning and make it increase with fame

  • Better reward in the basement of the Pizzeria

  • Add kills zone at bottom of pitfall to prevent "softlock"

  • Add the coffee shop Pin on the map

We try to test as much as possible, but our resources are limited. Please don't hesitate to continue sending us your feedback!

See you soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3697561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link