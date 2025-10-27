Hey, Penguins!

Meet the JoyBits Supporter Bat DLC - a shiny new addition to your collection and a heartfelt “thank you” from the team behind Bouncemasters!

A month ago, when we launched Bouncemasters on Steam, it was completely free - no ads, no microtransactions, just a small gift to our amazing community.

But many of you asked for a way to thank or support us - so we added something special!

JoyBits Supporter Bat - a shiny, hammer-style bat available exclusively to DLC owners. It’s not overpowered, not useless, just a fun, balanced way to show your support and keep those penguins flying!

Thank you for being part of the Bouncemasters journey - your support truly keeps us flying!