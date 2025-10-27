Hello Biztopians!

In this update, we’ve made several improvements and fixes:

Burp sound after eating has been disabled.

Maximum price limit in the stock screen increased from 9,999 to 1,000,000 (especially for high-value items like pianos).

German translations have been updated! Huge thanks to our community member for the contribution. If you’d like to help with translations for other languages, feel free to contact us via Discord.

Delivery schedule pricing issue has been fixed.

Base schedule cost has been reduced.

Fixed an issue where items were clipping inside the double-sided large shelf.