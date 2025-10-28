 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20562931
Update notes via Steam Community

It's finally time. Accept that you must fight; monsters seek to shred you, the fog will smother everything, and the past can never be escaped. Silly Polly Beast is OUT NOW!

Check out the brand new launch trailer below:

Thank you to everyone who has followed the game this far and been supportive, especially of the demo release. We are incredibly proud to finally release Silly Polly Beast and hope everyone will enjoy the game and all that it has to offer.

If do enjoy it and want to support us, please consider leaving us a review. It means a lot to us as a small developer. Thank you again to everyone, and enjoy!

