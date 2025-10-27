Hey everyone, here's the second round of bugfixes for the Peak Editor.

Just wanna say it's super cool to see all your creative peaks popping up both on the Steam Workshop and the Discord server!

It's been really fun to try some of your peaks, so thanks for giving it a spin. And thanks for your patience as I iron out bugs as much as I can.

I will try to add some QOL in between, but for now I'm focusing on bugfixing.



Updates

- Added deselecting via Right Click.

- Fixed the Peak Editor Browsing UI so you can now scroll all local levels properly if they go beyond the UI elements.

- Updated the Flythrough Mode's acceleration scroll speed increments.

- Updated collision to be more accurate for primitive shapes.

- Time Attack Scores for holds and ropes can now both be set to 0.

- Updated the object loading system when playing a full level.



Bugfixes

- Fixed a bug with 1-handed volumes not working as intended.

- Fixed a bug with the crosshair not showing up.

- Fixed a bug with terrain texture scale and bump not being set properly.

- Fixed a bug with Extreme Crimps behaving like normal Crimps.

- Fixed a bug with Cracks moving towards the camera in snapping mode.

- Fixed a bug with not being able to set the time attack rope score to 0.

- Fixed one of the reset points on Seaside Tribune.

- Fixed a bug with Goats not loading in when playing in full playtest mode.

- Fixed a bug with the monocular vision persisting after exiting quick playtest mode.

- Fixed a few visual bugs with being able to see certain zones from the Peak Page camera.

- Other minor fixes.