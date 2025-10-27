 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20562893 Edited 27 October 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
https://steamdb.info/bug fixes
- Choose Class screen: When using Full Mouse Support opening the menu would cause a crash.
- Choose Map screen: The Fortuity Destiny map icon and/or text could show as locked despite being unlocked.
- Mausoleum Awakens - Choose Map screen: Pressing the Back button would allow you to go to a map that's locked.
- Necrotic Skirmishes - Choose Map screen: Entering the Fortuity Destiny map could take you somewhere very spooky indeed.
- Necrotic Skirmishes - Choose Map screen: When using Full Mouse Support opening the menu would cause a crash.
- Castle Conquest: If you ended the stage with over 100% Bones then it would cause a softlock.
- Castle Conquest: When entering an Ominous Cathedral map you would spawn walking through the wall.

