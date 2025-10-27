Happy belated 3 year anniversary!

There are a few things to address as part of this update so here's the highlights:

Security Update Advisory

Earlier this month Unity has published an official statement to advise that Unity engine from version 2017 are susceptible to remote code execution and have released a patch to the engine. Unity has reassured that there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers. The engine version that Employee of The Month has been updated to the patched version. Link for further read: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Super Extras!

Super Extras are no longer a throwaway menu! For each ending you complete you'll unlock a way to change the way the game plays. Few people said they can't see a thing when playing the game, and while low resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio is very much intended, there is no need to continuously have the game running at such low resolution if it helps with enjoyment of the game. As a compromise however, higher resolution can be achieved by completing the bad ending (sorry for the spoiler)

That said, the super extras include but are not limited to:

High resolution

Widescreen

Extra fog

Streamer mode (nothing audio related this time, this mode is mainly for all streamers that tried to complete the game in 1 sitting - couldn't - and eventually gave up half-way from gradual increase in difficulty from game progression)

Note: Speedrun mode disables all these extras to keep things fair!

Update Version Naming Change

The numbers previously (1.0.5 etc.) has been an arbitrary naming scheme of release [dot] major update [dot] small update. This version naming now follows release [dot] major update [dot] year+month of release. Hopefully this will keep it simpler to know which version is which. While doubtful if there are multiple updates in the same month but if there is then the convention will follow an alphabetical letter (example 1.1.2510A)

Yes, mainly I didn't like the way that next version number was ver 1.1.1 because there is too many repeating numbers haha!

Patch notes:

+Updated Unity version to 2020.3.49f1 (patched version)

+Super Extras menu populated for each ending completion

+Added alternative way to complete L5

+WindowShopping achievement now contributes to the completion time when game is in a paused state (especially when reading product descriptions)

+Added festivity fluff for those days of the year

+Fixed few bugs in different locations:

++Added grass sound in The Year

++The secret area of L5 didn't let you uncrouch, now fixed

++Few levels have redone logic to compliment the super extras

+Grammar updates for both currently implemented languages

Next update coming some day...

-Kuba