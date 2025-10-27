Spectral Scream Major Update: "If they don't see you, they won't catch you."
The horror of Spectral Scream has evolved even further. In this update, the creature AI system has been completely revamped, and now players can experience a new stealth horror where they truly 'are seen, hide, and escape'.
Creature AI System Renewal
Vision-based Detection
From range-based detection → Changed to vision-based recognition
Creatures react by judging viewing angle, distance, and degree of exposure
Brief exposure at the edge of vision leads to 'suspicious state', direct frontal exposure immediately starts pursuit
Moving quietly from behind may result in not being detected
Auditory System Improvement
From reacting to all sounds → Changed to focus on repetitive and loud sounds
Reduced excessive reactions to footsteps, door opening/closing sounds, etc.
More realistic and strategic sound gameplay possible
Pursuit and Search Logic Improvement
Pursuit stops when the player exits the field of vision
Returns to initial state if search fails after a certain time
Official support for stealth/cover play: pillars, cabinets, behind doors, etc. can be utilized
Gameplay Effects
Solo Play Improvement: Survival through stealth possible without items
Strategy Enhancement: Various options available such as combat, evasion, stealth
New Accessories & Costumes
Added 'Tiger Mask', 'Underworld Tiger Mask'
Tiger Mask
Underworld Tiger Mask
Added 'Grim Reaper Outfit' set
Grim Reaper Outfit
Other Changes
Fixed some anomalies
Game stabilization and performance improvement
Loading speed and multicore performance optimization
Development Team Comment
"This update will be the turning point where players transform from 'beings that flee' to 'beings that judge and hide'."
– Spectral Scream Development Team
