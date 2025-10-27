Spectral Scream Major Update: "If they don't see you, they won't catch you."

The horror of Spectral Scream has evolved even further. In this update, the creature AI system has been completely revamped, and now players can experience a new stealth horror where they truly 'are seen, hide, and escape'.

Creature AI System Renewal

Vision-based Detection From range-based detection → Changed to vision-based recognition

Creatures react by judging viewing angle, distance, and degree of exposure

Brief exposure at the edge of vision leads to 'suspicious state', direct frontal exposure immediately starts pursuit

Moving quietly from behind may result in not being detected Auditory System Improvement From reacting to all sounds → Changed to focus on repetitive and loud sounds

Reduced excessive reactions to footsteps, door opening/closing sounds, etc.

More realistic and strategic sound gameplay possible Pursuit and Search Logic Improvement Pursuit stops when the player exits the field of vision

Returns to initial state if search fails after a certain time

Official support for stealth/cover play: pillars, cabinets, behind doors, etc. can be utilized

Gameplay Effects

Solo Play Improvement: Survival through stealth possible without items Strategy Enhancement: Various options available such as combat, evasion, stealth

New Accessories & Costumes

Added 'Tiger Mask', 'Underworld Tiger Mask' Tiger Mask

Underworld Tiger Mask Added 'Grim Reaper Outfit' set Grim Reaper Outfit

Other Changes

Fixed some anomalies Game stabilization and performance improvement Loading speed and multicore performance optimization

Development Team Comment

"This update will be the turning point where players transform from 'beings that flee' to 'beings that judge and hide'."

– Spectral Scream Development Team