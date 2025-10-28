Free Balatro Collab for Vampire Survivors is out now!

'Ante Chamber' : a little expansion based on BALATRO

Featuring 4 characters, 4 weapons with their respective evolution, a new stage, and a remix of the Balatro main theme

Survarots: a new game mechanic, also available in the base game, to alter character stats and abilities

Online Co-op available now

This is a list of gameplay changes compared to a standard local co-op run:

Batch level up - Depending on the player count you will only see level up after all players have leveled up. So on 4 players the level up screen will only show every 4 levels.

DLC - You will only be able to use DLC online if every player owns that DLC. We're retro-fitting Online into an originally single player game written in JS by a solo dev, so there are a lot of technical issues we have to move around or worry about later, one of which is the way that DLC expansions are handled.

Free Roam - In online you are not restricted to the same screen, you can all freely move around the stage independently. (Note: You will be pulled into a boss room if any player walks into it)

Spectator mode - When you die in multiplayer you can use the mouse to jump to players who are still alive. You also respawn where they are if you are spectating them.

Achievements - You will have the choice at the end of the run to carry over any achievements earned in that run back into your own save file.

Speed up - Disabled in online.

Pause menu - To help flow, when you pause, you do not pause for everyone else, you just get a small window of invincibility

Vampire Survivors update 1.14 including 'Westwoods' and 'Mazerella" is out now

A gamba themed stage: Westwoods

A labyrinth themed stage: Mazerella

A new relic that lets you play Party Mode (play with up to 4 characters at the same time)

2 new playable characters

2 new weapons with their respective evolutions

1 new Character Morph

1 new PowerUp

3 new Darkanas

Survarot game mechanic

What are Survarots?

Survarots are a new form of power creep that is currently usable by the character Secretino and all the Ante Chamber characters. They are vaguely similar to Arcana cards, but are themed after characters from Vampire Survivors and provide different types of bonuses.





Update to the Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania expansion is out now

16 new secret characters

3 new weapons + evos

13 new weapon unions

1 new adventure

12 new music tracks

Quick content guide

Ante Chamber

An expansion for the Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania Expansion! Our Castlevania Collab DLC is getting even bigger, at no price change, and you'll be able to find all this new stuff after the update:

- To unlock the content of Ante Chamber: find the special merchant in Moongolow and buy the Joker Disk for 50k gold coins. Proceed with the chain of unlocks that starts in the new stage, Ante Chamber.





Ode to Castlevania

- To unlock the new content of Ode to Castlevania: the conditions to unlock the new characters will appear in the SECRETS menu after you have 'completed' the main UNLOCKS of the dlc.





Mazerella

- Reach Level 80 in Inverse Dairy Plant to unlock Mazerella.

- Find the Chaos Lazulia in Mazerella to unlock the morphing ability for Bianca Ramba.

- Find the Wax Fetish in Mazerella to unlock the Preserve power-up (gives a chance to not consume reroll/skip/banish)

Westwoods

- Find a total of 23 Little Clovers to unlock Westwoods

- Find the Magi-Stone in Westwoods and get it to Level 7 to unlock it

- Play/pay the Westwoods fortune wheel to be able to move further and then find a Karoma's Mana to unlock it permanently

- Evolve the Magi-Stone (with Karoma's Mana) to get 500 coins eh

- Survive 20 minutes in Westwoods to unlock Chula-Reh

- Find the Masquerade relic in Westwoods to unlock Party Mode

- Reach a bonus of 999% Luck with Chula-Re to unlock Darkana XVIII - Call of a Mad Moon

Misc

- Defeat 251096 "shooting enemies" and bullets to unlock the weapon Ammo Appalate

- Evolve (with maxed Bracer) Ammo Appalate to unlock Zi'Appunta Belpaese

- Discover 10 Golden Treasure Chests in a single run with Zi'Appunta, by destroying the totems only her can find, to unlock Darkana V - Pale Diamond Incursion

- Survive 30 minutes in Green Acres with no active weapons to unlock Darkana XVIII - Victorian Horror





Vampire Survivors Wiki

A quick reminder that the new wiki for Vampire Survivors is available at http://vampire.survivors.wiki and already contains a lot of information about patch 1.14!

Completely free of advertisement, banners, and all that sort of crap that gets in the way; just information, a user friendly website, and it's also fully functional on mobile.

Once again a huge thank you to all of our Wiki helpers on Discord our partners Weird Gloop for putting this wiki together, for their support, and for their guidance!

