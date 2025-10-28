Free Balatro Collab for Vampire Survivors is out now!
'Ante Chamber' : a little expansion based on BALATRO
Featuring 4 characters, 4 weapons with their respective evolution, a new stage, and a remix of the Balatro main theme
Survarots: a new game mechanic, also available in the base game, to alter character stats and abilities
Online Co-op available now
This is a list of gameplay changes compared to a standard local co-op run:
Batch level up - Depending on the player count you will only see level up after all players have leveled up. So on 4 players the level up screen will only show every 4 levels.
DLC - You will only be able to use DLC online if every player owns that DLC. We're retro-fitting Online into an originally single player game written in JS by a solo dev, so there are a lot of technical issues we have to move around or worry about later, one of which is the way that DLC expansions are handled.
Free Roam - In online you are not restricted to the same screen, you can all freely move around the stage independently. (Note: You will be pulled into a boss room if any player walks into it)
Spectator mode - When you die in multiplayer you can use the mouse to jump to players who are still alive. You also respawn where they are if you are spectating them.
Achievements - You will have the choice at the end of the run to carry over any achievements earned in that run back into your own save file.
Speed up - Disabled in online.
Pause menu - To help flow, when you pause, you do not pause for everyone else, you just get a small window of invincibility
Vampire Survivors update 1.14 including 'Westwoods' and 'Mazerella" is out now
A gamba themed stage: Westwoods
A labyrinth themed stage: Mazerella
A new relic that lets you play Party Mode (play with up to 4 characters at the same time)
2 new playable characters
2 new weapons with their respective evolutions
1 new Character Morph
1 new PowerUp
3 new Darkanas
Survarot game mechanic
What are Survarots?
Survarots are a new form of power creep that is currently usable by the character Secretino and all the Ante Chamber characters. They are vaguely similar to Arcana cards, but are themed after characters from Vampire Survivors and provide different types of bonuses.
Update to the Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania expansion is out now
An expansion for the Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania Expansion! Our Castlevania Collab DLC is getting even bigger, at no price change, and you'll be able to find all this new stuff after the update:
16 new secret characters
3 new weapons + evos
13 new weapon unions
1 new adventure
12 new music tracks
Quick content guide
Ante Chamber
- To unlock the content of Ante Chamber: find the special merchant in Moongolow and buy the Joker Disk for 50k gold coins. Proceed with the chain of unlocks that starts in the new stage, Ante Chamber.
Ode to Castlevania
- To unlock the new content of Ode to Castlevania: the conditions to unlock the new characters will appear in the SECRETS menu after you have 'completed' the main UNLOCKS of the dlc.
Mazerella
- Reach Level 80 in Inverse Dairy Plant to unlock Mazerella.
- Find the Chaos Lazulia in Mazerella to unlock the morphing ability for Bianca Ramba.
- Find the Wax Fetish in Mazerella to unlock the Preserve power-up (gives a chance to not consume reroll/skip/banish)
Westwoods
- Find a total of 23 Little Clovers to unlock Westwoods
- Find the Magi-Stone in Westwoods and get it to Level 7 to unlock it
- Play/pay the Westwoods fortune wheel to be able to move further and then find a Karoma's Mana to unlock it permanently
- Evolve the Magi-Stone (with Karoma's Mana) to get 500 coins eh
- Survive 20 minutes in Westwoods to unlock Chula-Reh
- Find the Masquerade relic in Westwoods to unlock Party Mode
- Reach a bonus of 999% Luck with Chula-Re to unlock Darkana XVIII - Call of a Mad Moon
Misc
- Defeat 251096 "shooting enemies" and bullets to unlock the weapon Ammo Appalate
- Evolve (with maxed Bracer) Ammo Appalate to unlock Zi'Appunta Belpaese
- Discover 10 Golden Treasure Chests in a single run with Zi'Appunta, by destroying the totems only her can find, to unlock Darkana V - Pale Diamond Incursion
- Survive 30 minutes in Green Acres with no active weapons to unlock Darkana XVIII - Victorian Horror
Vampire Survivors Wiki
A quick reminder that the new wiki for Vampire Survivors is available at http://vampire.survivors.wiki and already contains a lot of information about patch 1.14!
Completely free of advertisement, banners, and all that sort of crap that gets in the way; just information, a user friendly website, and it's also fully functional on mobile.
Once again a huge thank you to all of our Wiki helpers on Discord our partners Weird Gloop for putting this wiki together, for their support, and for their guidance!
Release calendar for all platforms- Steam : everything available today
- PlayStation: everything available today
- Nintendo Switch: everything available on October 31st
- Xbox: everything available on October 31st
- Mobile: new content available today, online arriving in November
Vampire Survivors: The Board Game Kickstarter now liveThanks for all your support when we announced our official board game back in August! We're pleased to say the Kickstarter is now live so you can pledge and be the first to play when it launches.
FAQsPlayStation Cross-Save:
we're waiting for a potential policy change from PS; we'll get cross-save as soon as there is a policy we're happy to agree to. We don't know their timelines of course, but our account managers at PS are keeping us updated and are already helping anyway they can!
Online Cross-Play:
it won't be available at launch due to the additional bureaucracy needed to make it work. We'll try to add it in a future patch.
Cross-Play with PS will also be subject to the same policy as Cross-Save, so it might eventually be delayed further than other platforms.
Online on the free mobile versions:
it will be available after purchasing at least 1 DLC
Online on Apple+:
we're trying to add it, but there's a lot of bureaucracy involved, so we can't say for sure if or when it will be available
Playing Online with random players:
there are no plans to have lists of public rooms or anything similar; due to how chaotic the game can become, the risk of continuously encountering griefers is really high (not to mention that a lot of requests for public room came from people who explicitly said they wanted to have fun at the expense of other players, while the spirit of online co-op is to play together)
Playing Online with Expansions:
currently all players in a room have to own a DLC to be able to play contents of that DLC online.
We're aiming to change this so that only one player needs the DLC, but since that involves a lot of technical work we had to postpone this to a future patch.
What's next for Vampire Survivors?For our next patch, that will most likely arrive in Q1 next year, we'll be focusing on QOL improvements to better manage the avalanche of available content and the late-game on-screen chaos, performance improvements for less powerful platforms, and of course a bit more content. We'll try to reach the end of the Chaos Roadmap by the end of 2026 🤞
Before the next patch though, we have another TWO, SPECIAL, cards to reveal!
Hope to see you in a couple of weeks on our Discord or socials to see what hides behind card #6 :direyes:
