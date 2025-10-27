Greetings Scavs! Welcome to the QOL2 update!

This update brings big things in small packages. First and foremost: we have added compression technology to the game that substantially decreases the game’s size on disc. This should make downloads much smaller and demand less of your storage. We will continue to focus on this and other technologies to make the experience streamlined and efficient as we go.

We have also done numerous improvements to the Scav Character animations which should make movement and jumping feel much more natural. Each character was improved, so take your main out for a run to check out the changes.



A fair warning: when hacking the towers to gain information about the state of the regions, you best not fail. Failure now will lead to an unfortunate demise as the tower deals with your unauthorized access attempt…

Also, keep a look out for the Blind Mother Courage lurking in the tunnels! She has terrible vision, but very keen hearing and a long memory. Engage her if you dare!

In addition to all that, numerous adjustments, bug fixes, and improvements have been made to the game. For a full list see the update details.



Stay frosty out there guys!

-Fundog out>

Update Details

Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.

Tuning Adjustments / Improvements

Oodle compression was added to drastically reduce the download size / game size on disc.

Numerous improvements to all playable Scav character movement animations.

The Blind Mother is now in the tunnels! Has terrible eyesight but keen ears: the Blind Mother moves fast and strikes hard once it finds a target.

The towers will now kill any Scav that fails the hack attempt multiple times in a row.

Difficult jumps on catwalks in the tunnels have been mitigated.

Players who crouch are now much harder for AI to sense than before (unless the AI are already aware of the players).

Hunter Killers will have a much harder time detecting players that are crouched unless the HKs are already aware of the player locations.

Player air control (response to movement input while airborne) increased for easier aerial movement.

Fall damage has been tweaked / tuned to be a bit more forgiving. Does not apply if the player falls into a “bottomless pit” or hits a kill-trigger.

Additional SFX improvements for rig foley system and for rig weight.

Large amount of texture and mesh optimizations in all levels to reduce download size.

Larger meshes in Frozen Swamp have been optimized.

Various improvements to sfx and vfx for player weapon muzzles when firing.

Friction / physics changes on navigation pipes in the tunnels to make them more “sticky” still and easier to jump onto without sliding off.

The entry / exit countdown for tunnel extracts now tells all players what the next region / location is going to be.

The side dodge is now a double-tap of the button (controller or keyboard).

Several adjustments to enemy presence in the tunnels: larger enemies are much less likely to spawn in the earlier tunnels.

There is now an icon on the HUD just under the compass if any enemy is fully aware of you and hostile and / or if any enemy is currently attacking you.

In-world loot and extraction icon distances have been adjusted so they don’t appear until the player is a bit closer.

Awareness icons over enemy heads will now appear when the enemy is further from the center of the screen, mitigating the player’s need to point right at a foe to see its awareness state.

Several tweaks to the training tunnels for an easier navigation path for new players.

Several adjustments to the in-level water height (not to be confused with the player’s current water inventory) to prevent the water from going over the player character’s head.

Several stamina tuning tweaks have been made.

Some tweaks to network code have been made to improve network stability. This is an ongoing effort.

Several tweaks to the loot drop rates have been made.

The vendor ammo supply (how much ammo they have in stock) has been adjusted.

Container drops of ammo have been adjusted (and will become more generous the further into the tunnels / regions Scavs travel).

Some adjustments to the French localization text for improved translation / readability.

Clearer context for closing the Scav Mule UI has been added.

The contrast of the menu videos has been adjusted.

Fixed extraction icons being incorrect on the player’s compass.

Bug Fixes