27 October 2025 Build 20562607 Edited 27 October 2025 – 18:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH 1.2.7

Requires Server/Client Updates

This patch adds the new Hyena Skin to the Acid Spitter DLC. If you already own the DLC, you get the skin free. If you do not own the DLC, you will need to buy the Acid Spitter DLC or obtain the skin through nesting.


NEW

  • Added the new Hyena Skin to the Acid Spitter DLC on Steam. Anyone who owns the Acid Spitter DLC receives the skin automatically. Those who do not can purchase the DLC for the skin or obtain it through nesting.

SOUND

  • Updated various Regurgitation SFX

  • Fixed an issue where the Elder Flame Stalker Threat Emote was using audio from an upcoming dragon

FIXES

  • Fixed an exploit where players could use the Escape menu to unstun their character

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Day of Dragons - WindowsNoEditor Depot 1088091
