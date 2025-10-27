PATCH 1.2.7

Requires Server/Client Updates

NEW

Added the new Hyena Skin to the Acid Spitter DLC on Steam. Anyone who owns the Acid Spitter DLC receives the skin automatically. Those who do not can purchase the DLC for the skin or obtain it through nesting.

SOUND

Updated various Regurgitation SFX

Fixed an issue where the Elder Flame Stalker Threat Emote was using audio from an upcoming dragon

FIXES