27 October 2025 Build 20562545
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- fixed daisy looping in dandelion scene
- end of year ui dyslexcic version layout
- fixed resolution not properly fixed

Polish
- slightly nerfed late stage dueling
- principal ending order makes better sense

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
