Keywords

The keywords system has been expanded to include general keywords. These keywords appear in white and do not fall under any capability (elimination, protection, manipulation and investigation).

All investigation keywords (Role, Capabilities and Targets) have now become general keywords. These words do not describe an action in the same way that the Kill or Protect keywords do, rather they define or describe general mechanics.

I have also added three more general keywords (Faction, Class and Active).

A single new investigation keyword replaces the now general keywords: Learn, which describes an action in a similar way to all other keywords that fall under a capability.

I have also made some small changes to existing keywords:

Ignite

Target is no longer removed if not protected (as remove bypasses protection, so this makes no sense). Now states that the target is killed and that their role reveal is denied.

Poison

Dying by poison now causes you to be secretly removed, meaning your death is non announced and your role is never revealed.

Lobbies

Added a golden star to games hosted by an official host.

Fixed "Friends" privacy option. Lobbies set to "Friends" are only visible to players friends with the host and will appear at the top of the server browser above all other servers.

Roles

Cannibal

No longer learns the role of the players he snacks on.

The cannibal being capable of investigation made it very difficult to claim other roles.

Greenhorn

No longer reduces attacks to bleeding attacks, now simply has permanent defense.

This passive was needlessly complicated, and now provides another claim to evils with permanent defense.

Mentalist

Now learns the amount of capabilities two players have in common.

A much needed buff that should make the mentalist cause more in depth day discussion.

Inquisitor

Now learns if their target share the same class instead of capability.

This should help differentiate him from other investigation roles.

Treant

Class changed from manipulation to investigation.

Now learns if either of their targets are classed as elimination.

Root now has 1 charge.

Shifting Treant to an investigative role makes him a lot easier to include in games.

Voice Chat

Fixed bug that caused your mic to not initialize properly if you only had one mic option.

Fixed a bug that caused your game to crash when changing your input device.

Store