Another day another hotfix!



- Fixed an issue where you could unintentionally interact with the Shop Dialogue where doing this enough would softlock you in the shop with Feluna.

- Fixed some of Feluna's grammer, spelling and the colors she'd use in her dialogue boxes.

- Fixed an issue with the save files whenrin if you downloaded the game after the 2nd hotfix I think you just have everything unlocked, oops.



We're aware of several other bugs, thank you all for bring them to our attention, and we hope to have them resolved in the near future!