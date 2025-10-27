Wow, what a launch! Huge thanks to everyone who waited (not so patiently) for the release today! 🎉



Escape Simulator 2 is a big project made by a small team. The game supports 15 languages and multiplayer for up to 8 players, which means a lot of different setups to test.

If you find any problem or have a suggestion, please reach out to us through our Discord, the Steam forums, or by email at community@pinestudio.com



We are fully dedicated to improving and polishing the game with your feedback. We have already fixed a few issues. A small hotfix just dropped! Here's a changelog:

Fixed Dracula 2 critical end key bug

Fixed Pirates 3 critical gunpowder bug

A lot of translation fixes (thank you for reporting)

Fixed a room editor issue that caused a crash

Steam Review

We already have 14 positive reviews! If you’re enjoying the game so far, a quick Steam review would mean a lot.💖

Thanks again, and happy escaping! 🗝️