Stat ugrades count as tech and thus aren't revoked upon death.

Defeating all enemies grants you a stat upgrade of your choice: Hull (health), Thrusters (speed), or Weapons (damage).

Scanning some technology around the world now prompts a combat challenge.

Added Auto Brake which helps with momentum control. Toggle on/off by pressing the F key.

Swapped positions of Lantern and The Core on the galaxy map.

Fixed an issue where The Engineer's dialogue was replaced by The Monk's.

Signal Scanner now clearly states when there are no signals detected.

Adjusted player's speed, health and damage stats to account for upgrades.

Added the Threatripper to the player's default loadout.