27 October 2025 Build 20562339 Edited 27 October 2025 – 18:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Scanning, Combat, and Upgrades

  • Scanning some technology around the world now prompts a combat challenge.

  • Defeating all enemies grants you a stat upgrade of your choice: Hull (health), Thrusters (speed), or Weapons (damage).

  • Stat ugrades count as tech and thus aren't revoked upon death.

Patch Notes

  • Added Auto Brake which helps with momentum control. Toggle on/off by pressing the F key.

  • Swapped positions of Lantern and The Core on the galaxy map.

  • Fixed an issue where The Engineer's dialogue was replaced by The Monk's.

  • Signal Scanner now clearly states when there are no signals detected.

  • Adjusted player's speed, health and damage stats to account for upgrades.

  • Added the Threatripper to the player's default loadout.

  • Other tweaks and balancing changes.

