Halloween is here, and with it a big update for Mars Attracts! In addition to some spooky surprises, we have introduced three of the most commonly requested features to the game - park inspections, editing enclosure footprints, and returning humans to inventory! As an added bonus, the game is also 10% off during the Steam Scream 4 Fest 🥳
Park Inspections
Be prepared to meet the board! Characters can now propose special visits to the park, and will inspect the facilities based on their personalities. Improve your park to meet their standards and you'll be rewarded, but fail to impress them and your approval rating will fall.
Enclosure Footprints
The new "Reduce Footprint" toggle means you can both expand and shrink your enclosure footprints, allowing you to edit existing enclosures and create whatever shape and size fits your park.
Returning Humans
Finding a human particularly troublesome? Regretting placing a human in the park? You can now choose to return them to your inventory, where they can also be disassembled for Specimens. Be careful - if a human is unhappy or escaping you won't be able to pick them up until you've pacified them.
Spooky Decorations
The update also includes a time-limited Halloween decorations park, automatically imbuing your park with a spooky theme!
Bug Fixes
Research points disappearing on load
High resolution monitors causing resolution settings to be invisible
Staff getting stuck on gates
Some save files not loading
Hope you enjoy! We're hard at work on the next update so let us know what you'd like to see next!
Love,
Paul & the Outlier team
Changed files in this update