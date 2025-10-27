Halloween is here, and with it a big update for Mars Attracts! In addition to some spooky surprises, we have introduced three of the most commonly requested features to the game - park inspections, editing enclosure footprints, and returning humans to inventory! As an added bonus, the game is also 10% off during the Steam Scream 4 Fest 🥳

Park Inspections

Be prepared to meet the board! Characters can now propose special visits to the park, and will inspect the facilities based on their personalities. Improve your park to meet their standards and you'll be rewarded, but fail to impress them and your approval rating will fall.

Enclosure Footprints

The new "Reduce Footprint" toggle means you can both expand and shrink your enclosure footprints, allowing you to edit existing enclosures and create whatever shape and size fits your park.

Returning Humans

Finding a human particularly troublesome? Regretting placing a human in the park? You can now choose to return them to your inventory, where they can also be disassembled for Specimens. Be careful - if a human is unhappy or escaping you won't be able to pick them up until you've pacified them.

Spooky Decorations

The update also includes a time-limited Halloween decorations park, automatically imbuing your park with a spooky theme!

Bug Fixes

Research points disappearing on load

High resolution monitors causing resolution settings to be invisible

Staff getting stuck on gates

Some save files not loading

Hope you enjoy! We're hard at work on the next update so let us know what you'd like to see next!

Love,

Paul & the Outlier team