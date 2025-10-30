 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20562323 Edited 30 October 2025 – 05:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, Pilots!
This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.
　

■Next Situation Battle Schedule
Schedule
[PDT]
　1st week: 10/30/2025 12:00 – 11/02/2025 11:59
　2nd week: 11/06/2025 12:00 – 11/09/2025 11:59
[CET]
　1st week: 10/30/2025 20:00 – 11/02/2025 19:59
　2nd week: 11/06/2025 20:00 – 11/09/2025 19:59
Topic
　Hound Hunt

MAP
　Trenches
No. of Players
　5 vs 5
Team A
MSTypeCOSTMain weapons
GM Sniper II [White Dingo]General500Ranged: L Beam Rifle [Enhanced Type]
Melee: Beam Saber [Late Model]
GM Sniper II [White Dingo]General450Ranged: Rocket Launcher
Melee: Beam Saber [Late Model]
Guncannon Mass Production TypeSupport450Ranged: 100mm Machine Gun x2
Melee: Blow
GM [White Dingo]General400Ranged: Gundam Ground Type Beam Rifle
Melee: Beam Saber
GM CannonSupport400Ranged: Beam Spray Gun
Melee: Blow

Remark:
　
Team B
MSTypeCOSTMain weapons
GM Spartan (RG)General500Ranged: Short Beam Rifle
Melee: Fixed Twin Beam Saber
Black RiderRaid450Ranged: Rail Cannon
Melee: Heat Dagger x2
White RiderSupport450Ranged: Prototype Shekinah [Gatling Gun]
Melee: Heat Rapier
GM CommandGeneral400Ranged: Hyper Bazooka
Melee: Beam Saber [Late Model]
GM Spartan [BD Squad]Raid400Ranged: Gundam Ground Type Beam Rifle
Melee: Heat Knife E

　
Remark:
　
　※You can join this mode even you don't have any MS on the list.
　　Pilot will be assigned a random MS from team A or B.
　※MS status in this mode will different from the normal, also the main weapons and custom part cannot be changed.
　　Default MS and pilot appearance will also be used in this mode.
　※You can check the MS list in sortie counter.
　
■Situation “Hound Hunt” rewards
　Directives for Situation Battle will be available to pilots during the period.
　You can finish the missions and claim the rewards before the schedule cycle is over.
　◆Contents
　　◎1st week
　　　・STEP1: GM Command LV4 (General unit, ground only, cost: 400)
　　　・STEP2: 10,000DP
　　　・STEP3: 40,000DP
　
　　◎2nd week
　　　・STEP1: Guncannon Mass Production Type LV4 (Support unit, ground/space uses, cost: 450)
　　　・STEP2: 10,000DP
　　　・STEP3: 40,000DP
　
　※The details of the directives and their achievement status can be checked by pressing [tab]
　　in basecamp or even sortie room.
　※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.
　
　
We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".

