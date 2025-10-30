MS Type COST Main weapons GM Sniper II [White Dingo] General 500 Ranged: L Beam Rifle [Enhanced Type]

Melee: Beam Saber [Late Model] GM Sniper II [White Dingo] General 450 Ranged: Rocket Launcher

Melee: Beam Saber [Late Model] Guncannon Mass Production Type Support 450 Ranged: 100mm Machine Gun x2

Melee: Blow GM [White Dingo] General 400 Ranged: Gundam Ground Type Beam Rifle

Melee: Beam Saber GM Cannon Support 400 Ranged: Beam Spray Gun

Melee: Blow － － － －

MS Type COST Main weapons GM Spartan (RG) General 500 Ranged: Short Beam Rifle

Melee: Fixed Twin Beam Saber Black Rider Raid 450 Ranged: Rail Cannon

Melee: Heat Dagger x2 White Rider Support 450 Ranged: Prototype Shekinah [Gatling Gun]

Melee: Heat Rapier GM Command General 400 Ranged: Hyper Bazooka

Melee: Beam Saber [Late Model] GM Spartan [BD Squad] Raid 400 Ranged: Gundam Ground Type Beam Rifle

Melee: Heat Knife E － － － －

Hello, Pilots!This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.■Next Situation Battle ScheduleSchedule[PDT]1st week: 10/30/2025 12:00 – 11/02/2025 11:592nd week: 11/06/2025 12:00 – 11/09/2025 11:59[CET]1st week: 10/30/2025 20:00 – 11/02/2025 19:592nd week: 11/06/2025 20:00 – 11/09/2025 19:59TopicHound HuntMAPTrenchesNo. of Players5 vs 5Team ARemark:Team BRemark:※You can join this mode even you don't have any MS on the list.Pilot will be assigned a random MS from team A or B.※MS status in this mode will different from the normal, also the main weapons and custom part cannot be changed.Default MS and pilot appearance will also be used in this mode.※You can check the MS list in sortie counter.■Situation “Hound Hunt” rewardsDirectives for Situation Battle will be available to pilots during the period.You can finish the missions and claim the rewards before the schedule cycle is over.◆Contents◎1st week・STEP1: GM Command LV4 (General unit, ground only, cost: 400)・STEP2: 10,000DP・STEP3: 40,000DP◎2nd week・STEP1: Guncannon Mass Production Type LV4 (Support unit, ground/space uses, cost: 450)・STEP2: 10,000DP・STEP3: 40,000DP※The details of the directives and their achievement status can be checked by pressing [tab]in basecamp or even sortie room.※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".