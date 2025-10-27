Happy upcoming Halloween!
I've spent the whole month preparing a new major update, adding a lot of interesting content. This update is a collaboration with the YouTube channel Disturbing Horror Games, my favorite channel about horror games! Together, we have created a truly unique experience for you, guaranteed to scare you with its creepy gameplay and design choices.
Hint:
You can find the update's content on the second floor. To do this, you need to open a small door in the computer store using a toy key that can be found in the toy store.
What's New:
A new quest and a secret location on the second floor.
A new enemy group.
2 new mini-bosses.
5 new music tracks.
2 new artifacts and the "Piggy Bank of Evil" mechanic.
2 achievements.
A new illustration by pomo_sant, available for purchase in the vending machine*.
*May not be available in old save files.
Changes:
The
Ekey now works just like any other action button.
Fixes:
Fixed a grenade-related error during escapes. The grenade count is now always displayed correctly.
Fixed the death animation of the final boss: all body parts no longer disappear instantly upon death.
Fixed an issue with the end-game results where under certain circumstances the player could incorrectly receive the highest combat rank.
Fixed a bug where "Antoinette's Face" would not be visible to the player in the inventory after being picked up.
And many other bugs that I forgot to mention here for some reason.
Changed files in this update