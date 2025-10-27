 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20562283 Edited 27 October 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy upcoming Halloween!

I've spent the whole month preparing a new major update, adding a lot of interesting content. This update is a collaboration with the YouTube channel Disturbing Horror Games, my favorite channel about horror games! Together, we have created a truly unique experience for you, guaranteed to scare you with its creepy gameplay and design choices.

Hint:
You can find the update's content on the second floor. To do this, you need to open a small door in the computer store using a toy key that can be found in the toy store.

What's New:

  • A new quest and a secret location on the second floor.

  • A new enemy group.

  • 2 new mini-bosses.

  • 5 new music tracks.

  • 2 new artifacts and the "Piggy Bank of Evil" mechanic.

  • 2 achievements.

  • A new illustration by pomo_sant, available for purchase in the vending machine*.

*May not be available in old save files.

Changes:

  • The E key now works just like any other action button.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a grenade-related error during escapes. The grenade count is now always displayed correctly.

  • Fixed the death animation of the final boss: all body parts no longer disappear instantly upon death.

  • Fixed an issue with the end-game results where under certain circumstances the player could incorrectly receive the highest combat rank.

  • Fixed a bug where "Antoinette's Face" would not be visible to the player in the inventory after being picked up.

  • And many other bugs that I forgot to mention here for some reason.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2411101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link