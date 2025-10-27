Happy upcoming Halloween!

I've spent the whole month preparing a new major update, adding a lot of interesting content. This update is a collaboration with the YouTube channel Disturbing Horror Games, my favorite channel about horror games! Together, we have created a truly unique experience for you, guaranteed to scare you with its creepy gameplay and design choices.



Hint:

You can find the update's content on the second floor. To do this, you need to open a small door in the computer store using a toy key that can be found in the toy store.



What's New:

A new quest and a secret location on the second floor.

A new enemy group.

2 new mini-bosses.

5 new music tracks.

2 new artifacts and the "Piggy Bank of Evil" mechanic.

2 achievements.

A new illustration by pomo_sant, available for purchase in the vending machine*.

*May not be available in old save files.

Changes:

The E key now works just like any other action button.

Fixes: