English##########Content################[Furniture]New Furniture: Cat Box of Endless Abyss (It spawns cats every few seconds. It's a Halloween item.)[Shopping]Various vendors now sell Cat Boxes of Endless Abyss. (They may sell it at different prices. The Halloween Item Vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel offers the best price.)[Furniture]New Furniture: Painting: Black Cats and Pumpkins[Shopping]The Halloween Item Vendor now sells "Painting: Black Cats and Pumpkins."[Ardham Hotel]Added a Painting: Black Cats and Pumpkins near the Halloween Item Vendor简体中文##########Content################【家具】新家具：无尽深渊猫猫盒 （没过几秒就会出现猫猫的盒子。万圣节物品。）【购物】各种商人现在会贩卖无尽深渊猫猫盒（价格可能会不同。阿德汉姆旅店二楼的万圣节物品商人的价格最优。）【家具】新家具：绘画：黑猫与南瓜【购物】万圣节物品商人现在会贩卖【绘画：黑猫与南瓜】【阿德汉姆旅店】再万圣节物品商人身边加入了一幅【绘画：黑猫与南瓜】