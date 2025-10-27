 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20562233 Edited 27 October 2025 – 18:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization

  • Optimized Shrines, Expansion Stones and Portal Stones for better performance.

Bug Fixes

  • Crash on level transition.

  • Crash on completion of Storage Tent.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link