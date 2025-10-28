Good afternoon,



Our next update for Train Sim World 6 is now live. This update includes key fixes for issues that have been fed back to us by the community, such as a fix for the TSW6 Free Starter Pack pricing issue, profile transfers for PS4 players, announcement fixes, further improvements to train faults and much, much more. The Fife Circle Sprinter timetable has also been added, along with improvements for the Scotrail Class 158.



Highlights



Core:

Fixed profile transferring for PS4 players.

Fixed an issue causing the Free Starter Pack to link to purchasing the Standard, Deluxe or Special versions of TSW6.

Fixed Train Faults so they no longer occur every couple of seconds.

Fixed an issue causing announcements to miss certain station names. Some announcements are still missing, but we are continuing to implement these.



Specific improvements to Train Sim World 6 Core routes include:

Announcement fixes and improvements for Morristown Line

Riviera Line trains added to Formation Designer

DB BR 294 Journey Mode no longer showing empty services



Other Train Sim World routes:

Class 220 Voyager services for the Class 170 Birmingham Cross-City timetable.

Class 220 Voyager services for Manchester Airport Commuter.

Scenery and lighting improvements for Manchester Airport Commuter.

Sprinter timetable and more ScotRail Class 158 Levenmouth services for Fife Circle Line.

On Board Announcements for the Class 158 and Class 170 DMUs on Fife Circle Line.

Added the Fife Circle Sprinter timetable.