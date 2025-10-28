Good afternoon,
Our next update for Train Sim World 6 is now live. This update includes key fixes for issues that have been fed back to us by the community, such as a fix for the TSW6 Free Starter Pack pricing issue, profile transfers for PS4 players, announcement fixes, further improvements to train faults and much, much more. The Fife Circle Sprinter timetable has also been added, along with improvements for the Scotrail Class 158.
Highlights
Core:
Fixed profile transferring for PS4 players.
Fixed an issue causing the Free Starter Pack to link to purchasing the Standard, Deluxe or Special versions of TSW6.
Fixed Train Faults so they no longer occur every couple of seconds.
Fixed an issue causing announcements to miss certain station names. Some announcements are still missing, but we are continuing to implement these.
Specific improvements to Train Sim World 6 Core routes include:
Announcement fixes and improvements for Morristown Line
Riviera Line trains added to Formation Designer
DB BR 294 Journey Mode no longer showing empty services
Other Train Sim World routes:
Class 220 Voyager services for the Class 170 Birmingham Cross-City timetable.
Class 220 Voyager services for Manchester Airport Commuter.
Scenery and lighting improvements for Manchester Airport Commuter.
Sprinter timetable and more ScotRail Class 158 Levenmouth services for Fife Circle Line.
On Board Announcements for the Class 158 and Class 170 DMUs on Fife Circle Line.
Added the Fife Circle Sprinter timetable.
As always, please allow 24 hours for these updates to appear. If you haven't seen an update appear, please check to see if you have auto-updates turned on.
Full changelog:
Core
• Added fault notifications for the in-game message log.
• Fixed profile transferring for PS4 players.
• Fixed Train Faults so they no longer occur every couple of seconds.
• Fixed an issue causing announcements to miss certain station names. Some announcements are still missing, but we are continuing to implement these.
• Fixed an issue causing layer UI to disappear when pressing A.
• Fixed an issue where Monthly Mastery Decals for 2025–2026 were unlockable.
• Fixed objectives not updating for some late free roam services.
• Fixed the login screen layout so it resizes properly.
• Fixed a pricing issue on the Free Starter Pack.
• Removed the Xbox sign-in prompt from appearing on PS5.
• Various localisation improvements.
Morristown Line: New York – Dover & Hoboken
• Added Milburn Library.
• Added Ramsey Route 17 to station announcements.
• Added high level platforms to relevant sections of the route.
• Fixed an issue causing announcements to stop playing at Hoboken. Some announcements are still missing, but we are continuing to implement these.
• Fixed the Sunnyside area platforms so they are no longer transparent.
• Fixed multiple buildings and areas on the Morristown route so they now have proper lighting.
• Fixed an issue causing the Newark Broad Street freeway ramp to appear misaligned.
• Fixed some areas of grass across the freeway.
• Fixed an issue with the fence being too high between tracks 1 and 2 at Orange.
• Fixed snow textures on multiple buildings across the route during snowstorms.
• Fixed a texture issue causing gravel to clip into a bridge.
• Fixed an issue causing an OHLE to protrude through a footbridge.
Arrow III
• Updated Alerter Acknowledgement from controls to ensure they will reset the timer even when Audible alarm is playing.
• Fixed an issue causing the step lights not to illuminate on all cars.
ALP-45DSP
• Added the ability to raise the local pantograph while in Electric mode.
• Updated Alerter Acknowledgement from controls to ensure they will reset the timer even when Audible alarm is playing.
• Fixed penalties so they can only be cleared using the Acknowledge button or pedal once triggered.
Riviera Line: Exeter – Plymouth & Paignton
• Fixed Service 2E38 so it now displays the correct name.
• Fixed the required action points for bronze medals on multiple Class 150/2 GWR services.
• Fixed light baking issue in the ‘From Beaches to Bank’ scenario.
• Fixed a PIS issue on the 2C07 AI service so it now shows the correct information.
• Fixed an issue where AWS was not activating correctly on temporary speed restrictions.
Class 150
• Improved Brake Rub audio volume to better reflect real life.
• Added Class 150 to Formation Designer.
Class 802
• Added Class 802 to Formation Designer.
Class 220
• Added Class 220 to Formation Designer.
• Fixed an issue where train faults would not trigger correctly when the 'Enable Random Behaviours' feature was turned on during gameplay.
• Fixed Guard Mode so doors close properly and the driver only leaves the station after receiving the signal from the guard.
• Fixed an issue with the headlight knob prompt during the Limited Power scenario.
Bahnstrecke Leipzig – Dresden
• Improved draw distance between Oschatz and Dahlen.
• Fixed an issue causing PZB not triggering a 1000 Hz reaction for temporary speed restrictions.
DB BR 422
• Updated Passenger Lights so they are appropriately controlled via Active Cab switch, and working with Train Faults.
• Fixed an issue causing passenger lights not to turn off during the lighting fault.
DB BR 294
• Fixed an issue causing Journey Mode to show empty services.
• Fixed an issue causing the wipers fault to not trigger correctly.
• Fixed the asphalt road next to Kuhren so it now shows correct gravel texture.
New York – Trenton
• Added the down button for the emergency brake valve on bi-levels.
Cajon Pass
BNSF SD70ACe
• Fixed an issue causing an infinite loading screen when loading into a Journey.
BR Class 170
• Added signaller handset audio.
• Added Class 220 formations and timetable services.
• Implemented Cab Rattle audio to the Class 170.
• Fixed an issue with wheel blur.
• Fixed an issue with the horn valve not closing properly.
• Fixed an issue with virtual destinations.
• Fixed an issue with guard buzzer audio.
• Fixed an issue with door opening/closing audio.
• Fixed an issue with vehicle numbering across all variants.
• Fixed an issue that required players to check tickets in inaccessible areas of the consist.
• Fixed an issue with running audio being cut off.
• Fixed an array of issues relating to engine and running audio.
• Fixed an issue with Livery Designer functionality.
• Fixed an issue with vehicle numbering across all variants.
• Fixed an issue that required players to check tickets in inaccessible areas of the consist.
• Resolved a number of minor timetable issues.
Manchester Airport
• Added timetable layer for BR Class 220.
• Added station announcements to all stations.
• Added onboard announcements to the BR Class 323.
• Improved lighting at Manchester Piccadilly.
• Fixed an issue with the track layout at Slade Lane Junction.
• Fixed an issue with signalling and track speeds at Slade Lane Junction & Heald Green Junction.
• Added ticket machines and barriers at Stockport Station.
• Fixed an issue with the lift buttons at Stockport Station.
• Fixed an issue with missing OHLE wires throughout the route.
• Fixed an issue with Longsight Depot weekday shunt movements that resulted in the trains being derailed.
ScotRail BR Class 158
• Added onboard announcements feature to Class 158 and Class 170 services. (Previously completed services will need to be recompleted by the player. The player will not lose any XP as a consequence of this update.)
• Added additional BR Class 158 services for the Leven Rail Link.
• Added prefix to highlight non-standard consist formations for BR Class 158 and BR Class 170 services.
• Added Fife Circle Sprinter Timetable.
