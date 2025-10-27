SWORDCAR 0.2.0

SWORDCAR Update 2 What's new?

2 New Levels

Moat

After escaping the BHI Facility, SWORDCAR finds itself in a heavily militarized No-Man's-Land

Parish

Reaching past the moat, you must fight through the Temple of the Line

2 New Cars

Ninja CZX

This old school tuner swings its Nunchaku in combos to create a large damage area, its a bit fragile though.

Super Turbo

A Super Sport with a monster Yuntoudao out its front. While it can barely cast a spell, it's Phase Shift deals damage to enemies it passes through and can perform it for half the stamina.

2 New Spells

Grenade

"FRAG OUT!"

Book of Gore

An unholy text that summons living spines from beneath targeting enemies in an area around SWORDCAR

New Enemies

Panther Tank

Its a cat, its a tank!!!

Bombardier

an explosive spider

Busy Humvee

a car with a gun, a GUNCAR

Knight of the Order of Crows

Organized groups of Shielded Knights with large spears

Bosses

Two new boss fights to challenge you at the end of each new level!

OTHER STUFF

Music 4 new tracks, music now switches after a while

Damage Feedback You and enemies will glow red after taking damage, increasing readability in chaotic battles

Blade Rush Rework increased speed stability on expressways, reduced effects of debris

Physics Fix Reduced clipping through environment (there's still some known issues, one of the first things I'll be working on)

Unity Security Fix Updated engine to deal with the security vulnerability recently found

Bug fixes MANY MANY Bugs fixed

HEADS UP!

SWORDCAR'S PRICE WILL BE INCREASING SOON

Going Forward

I really did not want this update to take a whole year, but right after my last update I was offered a contract that I couldn't pass up that turned into a job. I lost that job (Yay game industry!) and picked up a couple other contracts. Now I have some money squirreled away and my contracts are nearly up.

I hope to add some features (Loadout Switches? Haptic feedback? Achievements?) to the game in the coming months that I'll need for the next set of levels, so stay tuned for more updates.

Also you may note that there is no Roadmap on this update. I do not think that old roadmap is reflective of how I think I should move forward, I'll put another one together soon enough.

As always thanks so much to the wonderful little community, you guys are so kind and it keeps me chipping away at this ridiculous project. Can't wait for you all to see the full campaign of SWORDCAR

Keep Slicing & Cheers,

Peter