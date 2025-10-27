 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20562108 Edited 27 October 2025 – 18:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW

  • New Skin – Elizabeth! That's right! Many of you requested an Elizabeth skin and now she's here! You'll need 1500 Cosmetic Coins to get her which means if you haven't dipped your toes into Tier 2 contracts, now's the time.

UPDATES

  • For the remainder of the Halloween Event, I've increased the drop rate for the rare Mandrake Weapon Charm. Login and get it before its gone!

  • The Ouija Board can now be put in Storage Boxes.

  • Squidish has been added to Sketchy’s Data.

  • The Boombox has a new music track: “Pew Pew”.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the new Halloween Skins show 0/20.

  • Fixed an issue where the “Arrived Message” when landing on a planet was showing if a new day was started after staying overnight/skipping night shift.

Happy Halloween everyone!

-Forsakenhalo

