NEW
New Skin – Elizabeth! That's right! Many of you requested an Elizabeth skin and now she's here! You'll need 1500 Cosmetic Coins to get her which means if you haven't dipped your toes into Tier 2 contracts, now's the time.
UPDATES
For the remainder of the Halloween Event, I've increased the drop rate for the rare Mandrake Weapon Charm. Login and get it before its gone!
The Ouija Board can now be put in Storage Boxes.
Squidish has been added to Sketchy’s Data.
The Boombox has a new music track: “Pew Pew”.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where the new Halloween Skins show 0/20.
Fixed an issue where the “Arrived Message” when landing on a planet was showing if a new day was started after staying overnight/skipping night shift.
Happy Halloween everyone!
