Hello all Eidolon Institute Employees!

First of all, Happy Halloween! And just in time for the spooky season, we're bringing you the latest news in regards to the first A Spooky Item Game major update! We don't want to waste your time, so you'll find the list of changes below.

Added a new game mode called "Overtime." Overtime is an arcade-style game mode seeing you sift through the Eidolon Institutes item backlog- along with a new manager! Additionally, the Overtime game mode will not repeat items.,

Added 26 new items into the item pool. This brings the total item pool up to over 50+ items!,

For a limited time, the office has been decorated to include some Halloween decorations- although Calloway keeps getting reports of some decorations giggling at the employees...,

Added a news tab to the main menu, allowing you to see small patch notes and changes within the game itself.,

Added a magnifying glass icon to the "Click Here For Clear Text Mode" text during the newspaper intro section in Campaign game mode.,

Changed the "Play" button in the main menu to open a game mode selector, allowing players to choose the traditional Campaign game mode, or the new Overtime game mode.,

Added hover-able tooltips displaying information about both Campaign and Overtime game modes.,

Added a new Steam Achievement & in-game trophy item for when the player completes Overtime.,

Added a new "scramble" feature for when the player get's jumpscared by the shadowman entities. This feature shuffles the order of the clipboard for a period of time.,

Finally for a limited time, A Spooky Item Game will be on discount to celebrate the frightening festivities. We want to thank everyone who has played and purchased A Spooky Item Game, and hope you found fun in paranormal office labour.

Thanks again, and Happy Halloween! ~ Fralf