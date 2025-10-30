Shovel Knight makes a double appearance!

See him in both Rift AND Crypt of the NecroDancer

Folks, when I tell you the team has been cooking, I mean we’ve been cooking up a full course menu from appetizer to dessert today.

For our appetizer, we’ve got the Profile Update in Rift. We talked about it a couple of days back, so catch up on those details here if you missed it.



For course one and two, we’re serving up the perfect dish for those with a taste for gallant, blue armoured, shovel wielding knights.



Rift of the NecroDancer: Shovel Knight Music Pack

Dig into the OFFICIAL Shovel Knight Music Pack featuring SIX new Rhythm Rifts by Jake Kaufman:

Pick up the full music pack for 25% off!

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Shovel Knight Character DLC





Shovel Knight digs into the Crypt! Use any shovel at hand to spring from enemy to enemy, unearth treasure, and carve shortcuts deeper into the dungeon! The more you pogo, the stronger your attacks are.

Descend the dungeon to the beat of 15 tracks from Shovel Knight’s original soundtrack by Jake “Virt” Kaufman and Manami Matsumae.

And finally, for dessert, we’ll be adding a FREE UNBEATABLE track to Rift to celebrate UNBEATABLE’s launch on November 6. UNBEATABLE is also adding a couple of free Rift tracks into their game too. We’re SO psyched to be a part of their launch!



That’s what we’ve got for you today! To celebrate this special launch, we have a Weekend Deal and Franchise Sale set up with Steam. You can access all the things we have available at

Check out the full franchise sale!

Hidden treasures await – in more places than you might think. 🪙👀

Until next time!

Patch 1.10.0 Changelog

🆕 New Content and Features

Added Rift Profiles Unlock cool items as you play, then equip them to show off on the leaderboards! Four elements to change - Portraits, Badges, Name Flairs, and Frames Items unlock retroactively, so head to the Extras menu to check out what you've unlocked already!

Added new Shovel Knight DLC tracks See above for a songlist!

Added a 'Play Track' option to Practice Mode It's now possible to pause during Practice Mode and select 'Play Track' from the menu to return to normal gameplay



🔁 Changes

Updated Intensity Ratings across all Rhythm Rifts All intensities have been rebalanced to better account for DLC track difficulty when compared to base game tracks Feedback very welcome via the bug reporter and our Discord server!

Changed leaderboard layouts to accommodate Rift Profiles Badges and Name Flairs are displayed for all users The top three entries on the expanded leaderboard additionally display the full character portrait and frame

Changed 'Quick Restart' hotkey to work in the Pause menu, Game Over screen and Results screen

⚒️ Fixes