🍽️ Order System Fixes

Fixed the issue where orders with more than 8 ingredients would overflow off the screen.



Fixed the mysterious white square that appeared on some orders.



🎧 Audio & Music Adjustments

That random Tekno track that started blasting out of nowhere? Gone.



Courier sound and collision were fully reworked for cleaner delivery.



Radio speaker frequency reduced from every 150s → 500s, and the sound mix has been balanced.



🌐 Online Order Improvements

When an online order is accepted, a small on-screen notification now appears for all players — easier coordination while cooking!



For solo chefs: a new Drop Zone added in the kitchen.

→ Press E to send your finished package directly from the kitchen.

→ No more running back and forth — faster, smoother solo delivery.



📸 Photo Reviews Added

Online customer reviews can now include their photos.



Adds a fun layer of realism (and potential roast material 👀).



🍰 New Desserts!

🥮 Baklava – crispy, rich, and syrupy goodness.



– crispy, rich, and syrupy goodness. 🍯 Tulumba – deep-fried perfection in a shiny pack.

→ Both come pre-packaged and can be served directly to customers.



💬 A Small Note from the Team

Hey Wrappers! It's been a busy night in the kitchen we've been fixing, polishing, and adding some sweet surprises 🍬 This update focuses on smoother gameplay, and a little something new for dessert. Two new ready-to-serve sweets have arrived at the shop: We'll be making a slight adjustment to the price next week. Up until now, we've kept the game's price lower than most titles in the same category to make it as accessible as possible for everyone. As development continues and we keep adding new content, updates, and features, we feel it's time to move toward a fairer price that better supports the work going into the game. Your feedback, support, and late-night cooking sessions have made Wrap House what it is today and this is just the beginning. ❤️ If you've been thinking about joining the kitchen, now's the best time to grab your apron before the new price takes effect! 🌯 That's all for tonight's wrap, but more is coming. And it's a big one! Thanks for sticking with us and helping make Wrap House even sweeter 💛