Major 27 October 2025 Build 20562008 Edited 27 October 2025 – 17:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone!

The spoop season is almost here! And with the spoop season comes a juicy DeathWatchers patch! To celebrate I've added an all new and first ever DeathWatchers Halloween Event!

Voodoo Queens Collection

To participate simply login anytime between now and the 19th November!

There are now eight new Halloween doll collectables to find, scan and collect! You must scan each doll a total of three times to secure it and add it to your lobby! Collect all eight dolls to earn a Halloween 2025 completion plaque! Anyone that logs in before the 19th November will also receive a participation plaque!

Throughout each play-through of Eccleshill Estate (Hunts Enabled) 4 random dolls (each a different doll) will spawn in a wide variety of different places, some extremely hard to find some... still hard to find. Grab your eyes and get collecting!

Fixes

  • Pretty sure I've FINALLY fixed that stupid bug that would cause some investigations to not have the correct herb results!

  • 'Return to lobby' won't be active while you're actually in the lobby anymore

  • Plethora of random bugs that could cause issues on leaving/exiting the game

  • Various controller fixes! It should no longer do that stupid mouse stuck to the centre thing! The whole controller experience should be much cleaner

  • Fixed loads of localization issues

  • And as usual a load of other bugs that simply aren't worth mentioning/I forgot to write them down (mostly the second one)

Changes

  • All Entity Sightings (Not hunting entities) now have completely new models & new animations!

  • Lobby Halloween decorations are back

  • Twitch poll vote timer increased from 30 seconds to 40 seconds

  • Player camera height now actually reflects their custom characters height

  • Added rain and accompanying audio to the lobby

  • Various lobby optimisations. It should increase the performance nicely.

  • Added automatic lighting to the lobby

  • Players can now sprint infinitely when dead

  • Bear traps should no longer activate on dead players or twice

  • UMB Office has been shrunken down significantly. No more maze like corridors. I've kept the rooms mostly the same as the new UMB Office, but just stuck it all together better. Should be much more enjoyable now. The hunting entity in that level still permanently hunts and is now a bit faster than before.

Menu Reworks

  • Main Menu - General cleanup, cleaner text

  • Pause Menu - General cleanup, cleaner text

  • Settings Menu - Fully redone, looks much better now, cleaner text, I also added some burgers for flavour. Not idea why

  • Removed the Deathwatchers font so all text is now much easier to read

  • Join Game panel now automatically generates public lobbies (if any) on open

  • Various general UI cleanups

Help Please!

There's still a bug with the custom characters that I for the life of me could not replicate. If after creating a custom character you start to notice random bugs such as spawning under the floor, your 3rd person model being visible to you, random stuff like that. PLEASE, drop me a message in the discord and ideally a screenshot of your custom character so i can fix this bloody bug that's evading me. It's literally just one bug, but it's related to your character info being sent over the network. Something gets caught and well, the game just won't work correctly from that point. It's quite rare, so shouldn't happen too often. To fix it. Simply reset your custom character and you should be all good!

Thanks for playing everyone, and as usual if you need me. Drop me a message in the disc! <3

