Supermarket Billionaire - Adventures

Ready to expand your supermarket to different continents around the world? Enjoy the game's first major free update! Tons of bonus content!

Your medals, your adventures!

In the original game, every time you became a millionaire, you earned a medal, which increased your selling price! Now, depending on your medals, you can travel to different continents, with their UNIQUE products, employees, and facilities! And a new special bonus mechanic!

How can I go to those continents?

A new "Adventures" section has been created, where depending on the number of medals you earn, you can access one continent or another.

Bonuses in every adventure!

Each adventure has its own bonus, providing unique gameplay in each scenario!

Each country, its own products!

Unlock all the unique products from each country. And become a billionaire to earn additional medals!

And of course many new achievements to get!

Are you still hungry for more achievements? 10 additional achievements have been added to complete!