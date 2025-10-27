Hi everyone, and welcome to the Successor miniature universe!



Stepping out of Early Access is rarely uncomplicated, and, regretfully, some of you have encountered frustrating issues.



GPU overheating

Some problems are more complicated to track down and fix than others. With this update, we focused on the most pressing one: GPUs being overburdened, which in some cases caused crashes. This should now be resolved through some backend tweaks, without lowering the visual quality.

We also want to let you know that we’re actively monitoring player reports on both the Steam Community Hub and our Discord channel, where in-game bug reports are sent.



We’ll be adding some of these to the Report Bugs section in Discussions, so if you recognize an issue, please feel free to drop a comment and share more info with us.

PCVR Players – Heads Up

If you have a PCVR system connected and experiencing launch issues, it might be because Successor is unintentionally initializing your VR setup, which then boots up SteamVR and causes a crash.

The workaround is to ensure SteamVR is not running when launching Successor.

We’re sorry for the inconvenience and are working on a proper fix.



Getting stuck!

If you find yourself Stuck on a Board with only dead enemies or at the bottom of the Region Map. Try this workaround: open options -> Quit to Menu -> Continue. This should bring you back in action. Please don't leave the game in frustration; we are looking for a fix.



Again, thanks for joining us! And if you happen to stumble into a frustrating issue, please consider sharing it with us, here in the comments, in the Discussions section, or on Discord.

We genuinely want to help, fix the problem, and be able to ask about some of the issues.

Just a heads-up: we're based in Copenhagen, so if we don't reply right away, it might just be a time zone thing :)

Have a great day.

Kind regards

The Playwood Project Team.