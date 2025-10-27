It’s been a while since our last Steam update — and we’re finally back with a major new build that includes A LOT of new content!
This update brings two full content chapters (“Open for Business” and “Under Pressure”), along with major performance and stability improvements.
The following is a rough overview of what's in the patch, but you'll have to dive into the game to check out the new content for yourself! We hope you guys enjoy what we have in store for you!
Additions:
New character: Celeste joins the cast! Help her at the coffee shop and discover her unique storyline
Coffee Shop Minigame: Serve customers, earn rewards, and unlock new interactions
New NSFW scenes and animations: Featuring Lila and Raven, with brand-new interactive animations
New interactions with Olianne, Mapple, Ellie, and more characters
New story progression: The “Under Pressure” chapter moves the main plot forward toward a major turning point in Peach Hills’ story
New scenarios to explore and secrets to uncover
Over 50 new renders and hand-drawn 4K illustrations added
Fixes:
Major performance optimization and stability updates
Fixed progression bugs related to Celeste’s storyline and mission tracking
Resolved blocked alley issue and other map inconsistencies
Updated to include Unity’s recent security patch
Polished UI, smoother transitions, and reduced loading times.
Changed files in this update