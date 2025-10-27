It’s been a while since our last Steam update — and we’re finally back with a major new build that includes A LOT of new content!

This update brings two full content chapters (“Open for Business” and “Under Pressure”), along with major performance and stability improvements.

The following is a rough overview of what's in the patch, but you'll have to dive into the game to check out the new content for yourself! We hope you guys enjoy what we have in store for you!

Additions:

New character: Celeste joins the cast! Help her at the coffee shop and discover her unique storyline

Coffee Shop Minigame: Serve customers, earn rewards, and unlock new interactions

New NSFW scenes and animations: Featuring Lila and Raven, with brand-new interactive animations

New interactions with Olianne, Mapple, Ellie, and more characters

New story progression: The “Under Pressure” chapter moves the main plot forward toward a major turning point in Peach Hills’ story

New scenarios to explore and secrets to uncover

Over 50 new renders and hand-drawn 4K illustrations added

Fixes: