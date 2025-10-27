 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 911 Operator Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20561858 Edited 27 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s been a while since our last Steam update — and we’re finally back with a major new build that includes A LOT of new content!

This update brings two full content chapters (“Open for Business” and “Under Pressure”), along with major performance and stability improvements.

The following is a rough overview of what's in the patch, but you'll have to dive into the game to check out the new content for yourself! We hope you guys enjoy what we have in store for you!

Additions:

  • New character: Celeste joins the cast! Help her at the coffee shop and discover her unique storyline

  • Coffee Shop Minigame: Serve customers, earn rewards, and unlock new interactions

  • New NSFW scenes and animations: Featuring Lila and Raven, with brand-new interactive animations

  • New interactions with Olianne, Mapple, Ellie, and more characters

  • New story progression: The “Under Pressure” chapter moves the main plot forward toward a major turning point in Peach Hills’ story

  • New scenarios to explore and secrets to uncover

  • Over 50 new renders and hand-drawn 4K illustrations added

Fixes:

  • Major performance optimization and stability updates

  • Fixed progression bugs related to Celeste’s storyline and mission tracking

  • Resolved blocked alley issue and other map inconsistencies

  • Updated to include Unity’s recent security patch

  • Polished UI, smoother transitions, and reduced loading times.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2191211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link