I really want to thank everyone who has played No Time For Pants. Thank you to those of you who have taken time to offer up some feedback and thank you for the reviews. They are really going to help me dial in this game going forward.

This is just some low hanging fruit I can knock off for a quick update, hopefully it improves your gaming experience while I continue to work toward the next iteration, which is hopefully coming soon.



If the Update button is not there, uninstall the game and reinstall it. Small changes can sometimes go unnoticed by Steam to automatically queue the update.

Updating the game should not erase your progress.





UI



Item info panel scroll over should now stay in bounds of the screen



Adjusted the Pause Menu canvas and some other UI elements to accomodate screen resolutions while I work on support for screen resolutions and display modes. Hopefully this works in the meantime, if you have unplayable UI, please let me know.



Options menu- Remap Controls scroll now works properly so you can see all of the control inputs



Stamina Recovery stats were showing red when they should have been green



Changed Stat Player label to “N.O.R.M.”





Gameplay



Ceiling spawn bug - some of the ankle biter monsters were flipping to the opposite side of the ceiling. This resulted in players thinking there were monsters near by. This should happen much less, I'm going to continue to test it.



Adjusted store prices to some items



Made some minor visual changes to the Terminal room





Known bugs



There is a bug where an equipped weapon that is loaded does not fire. Swapping weapons will fix it. I’m having trouble replicating it, but I am aware of it.



There is a bug causing scrap totals to not update in the Terminal. It should work after restarting the game, but I am going to try and track that down as well.



N.O.R.M. counter in stats only counts deaths, not respawns.



