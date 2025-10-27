Hello everyone!

First of all: thank you everyone for helping us get past the 100 review mark! We're incredibly happy and thankful for everyone who enjoyed Spindle and about all the feedback and love we've gotten over those last 2 weeks! 💖

We prepared another update for you that not only covers some miscellaneous bugs, but also updates several bosses and rebalanced a certain upgrade you get in the second half of the game!

We wish everyone a fantastic week!

Changelog: