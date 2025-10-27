Hello everyone!
First of all: thank you everyone for helping us get past the 100 review mark! We're incredibly happy and thankful for everyone who enjoyed Spindle and about all the feedback and love we've gotten over those last 2 weeks! 💖
We prepared another update for you that not only covers some miscellaneous bugs, but also updates several bosses and rebalanced a certain upgrade you get in the second half of the game!
We wish everyone a fantastic week!
Changelog:
Fixed a bug that prevented the final scene from triggering
Iron barrels in the heating plant now protect against fire projectiles
Several errors in the German texts have been corrected
The world map now shows the player’s exact position where it makes sense
The chase sequence has been simplified on Easy difficulty
The power you obtain in the fourth dungeon now has higher range and is more robust
Fixed two softlocks
A new salamander has been hidden somewhere
Removed a duplicate NPC
Big pots now wobble when you try to suck them in, suggesting that you can interact with them
Pits you’re allowed to fall into no longer block the player
Several bosses have received updates
Many smaller fixes :D
Changed files in this update