27 October 2025 Build 20561685 Edited 27 October 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

First of all: thank you everyone for helping us get past the 100 review mark! We're incredibly happy and thankful for everyone who enjoyed Spindle and about all the feedback and love we've gotten over those last 2 weeks! 💖

We prepared another update for you that not only covers some miscellaneous bugs, but also updates several bosses and rebalanced a certain upgrade you get in the second half of the game!

We wish everyone a fantastic week!

Changelog:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the final scene from triggering

  • Iron barrels in the heating plant now protect against fire projectiles

  • Several errors in the German texts have been corrected

  • The world map now shows the player’s exact position where it makes sense

  • The chase sequence has been simplified on Easy difficulty

  • The power you obtain in the fourth dungeon now has higher range and is more robust

  • Fixed two softlocks

  • A new salamander has been hidden somewhere

  • Removed a duplicate NPC

  • Big pots now wobble when you try to suck them in, suggesting that you can interact with them

  • Pits you’re allowed to fall into no longer block the player

  • Several bosses have received updates

  • Many smaller fixes :D

