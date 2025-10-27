Leadwerks Game Launcher has received a much-needed updated, with a new interface and features to help you easily self-publish and play free mini-games on Steam.

The launcher has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, offering a smoother, more intuitive experience with a sleek, dark interface with improved DPI scaling for a crisp look on any display.

Navigate your library with ease—games are now sorted by playtime by default, giving you a clearer picture of what players enjoy, beyond simple votes. Finding your favorite games is easier than ever, thanks to the new search bar.

The core game executable has been updated to Leadwerks 4.6, with support for upcoming Leadwerks 5 titles in development.

Have fun with the new game launcher, tell your friends, and let us know how we can improve your playing and self-publishing experience.