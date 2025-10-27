Hey folks! You thought the Serious Sam 2 anniversary was just one day of celebration with an update? No way! We’ll be celebrating it all year long, and today we’re proud to present the Serious Sam 2 Digital Art Book!

This massive over 450 pages collection is packed with visual history and development art straight from the making of the game, featuring:

Early sketches of characters, enemies, and bosses

Detailed items , weapons , and vehicles designs

Story and level art sections highlighting the vibrant worlds of Serious Sam 2

A huge work-in-progress gallery filled with never before seen assets and concepts

A showcase of promotional art used during the game’s release



Footballer Enemy Concept Evolution M'DIGBO Level concept



But that’s not all, the long-awaited “Edit Data” has now been released!

This powerful addition lets you directly edit files such as meshes, animations, skeletons, and more inside Serious Sam 2 Editor, opening up entirely new possibilities for modders and creators.

Further more to mark the occasion, both Serious Sam 2 and its new Digital Art Book are currently 20% off along with two special bundles now live on Steam:

Patch Notes



General

Fixed an issue where the frame rate was not being limited correctly.

Added support for borderless window mode.

Adjusted default LOD bias quality settings for more appropriate values on modern hardware.

Internet Play menu now saves BPS CVARs immediately when changed, instead of only when pressing “Select.”

Mod selection lists now display official mods first, marked with “OFFICIAL,” followed by all others alphabetically.

Serious Sam 2

Added suffix display (when enabled) to controls that are only available when certain gameplay options are active (e.g., Combo Weapons, Sprinting).

Added a custom button bar when starting a new game that takes you to the Single Player Settings menu instead of launching the game directly.

Added Max FPS option to the Video Options menu.

Updated the Sam 2 mod texture to match the image on the store page.

Fixed Advanced Video Options menu arrow sizes being larger than other menus.

Fixed helicopters not being counted as puppets with foes, preventing fight music from triggering correctly.

Fixed simple spawners not applying group delays.

Fixed female characters sometimes using male pickup sounds.

Changed default Keyboard + Mouse binding for Toggle Sprint from N to X, to avoid conflicts with the “Toggle Weapons Adjust Mode” cheat.

Removed the Advanced Options link from the Options menu to reduce confusion, as these settings are profile-specific.

When Combo Weapons are enabled, pressing “Toggle Left Weapon” now automatically enables dual wielding if not already active.

Added rendering of the menu gadget grid with the new CVAR men_bRenderGadgetGrid . Lines are drawn from the center of the gadget area outward. Grid sizes can be adjusted using men_fGadgetGridSpacingX and men_fGadgetGridSpacingY .



On top of that, we’re continuing to address the reports you’ve been sharing with us via the Steam forums. Check out thefor today’s update below.

Level Fixes

1_7_City_Metropolis: Adjusted secret registration when picking up the secret item behind the temple.

2_2_Deserted_Base: Updated barriers near the Serious Bomb secret to prevent players from getting stuck or softlocked.

3_3_Chaolin_Chambers: Changed the direction of treasure chest item drops to prevent them from getting stuck in unreachable areas.

5_4_Town_Sewers: Fixed the floating energy effect not disappearing after entering the pipe in the tomb hall.

6_3_Snow_Base: Disabled the cutscene showing the terminal if the player approaches the elevator after activating it; increased the velocity of the secret treasure.

7_1_City_Part_I: Updated the mutated plant secret — all carrots now fall off when the tree is destroyed.

7_6_City_Part_III: Fixed the secret phone booth not being counted as a secret if the cutscene was skipped immediately.

InSamnity 2

Fixed visual issues with the “Customize Buttons” menu.

Fixed beam gun item not giving ammo on pickup.

Fixed beam gun weapon index for items placed in levels that previously failed to award the weapon.

Changed the beam gun item mechanism from dynamic to hybrid body.

Fixed Network Options menu box widths for BPS gadgets.

Renamed “Advanced Controls” link to “Advanced Options.”

Fixed BPS CVARs not being saved correctly when changed in the Internet Play menu.

Incremented spawner entity version to fix modified levels not loading.

Ported BPS CVAR fixes from Serious Sam 2.

Added Max FPS option to the Video Options menu.

Renovation

Updated jetpack orc behavior and projectile models. Orcs no longer fly endlessly to the side when colliding with each other.

Fixed oversized particles for AirFighter projectiles.

Added various level tweaks and other minor fixes.

Editor

Edit Data is now available via Serious Editor 2.

Added an “Official” column to the Mod Selection dialog to mark official mods.

Mods are now listed with official mods first, followed by the rest in alphabetical order.



Once again thank you for all the support, and don't forget to leave any feedback or if you find bugs for us in the steam forums to check!