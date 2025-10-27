+ Tailor Skill Added



-Tailoring allows you to craft clothing and armor from cloth, leather, and eventually other materials. Like blacksmithing, tailoring requires you to complete apprenticeships to raise your maximum skill past 50. Currently there is one apprenticeship that will take you from 50 to 60 max skill. We will be adding additional apprenticeships once reptile skin and dragon scale materials/related monsters have been added in the game.



-To use the Tailoring skill, you will need to have the skill enabled and equip scissors to your character then find a loom or spinning wheel to craft from. Generally you will find these in Tailor shops around town. Simply double click the loom/spinning wheel to begin crafting.



-It is also possible to craft bandages from cloth as well using the tailoring skill.



-Like blacksmithing, work orders are also available to complete from the tailors in Dragonhead Village and Brimstone.



-You can purchase bolts of cloth for crafting from a provisioner. Leather hides can be found on animals and rat men for crafting.





+ Repairing Added for Crafting



-It is now possible to repair weapons, armor, and tools on your own with Blacksmithing or Tailoring. You will notice a new repair tab is available in the craft menu. Any items that are on your character and can be repaired with the active crafting skill will appear in the menu.



-Repairing objects will require a small amount of resource of what the item was crafted out of.



-The amount of lost max durability from a repair is rated on the crafters skill/stats.





+ Repair/Enhancements Without Unequipping



-It is now possible to repair and enhance weapons and armor without unequipping them from your character. This works for both from a town merchant menu and from the new crafting repair window.





+ Daytime music updated



-New daytime music was added to the game to match the core theme music for game/nighttime.

