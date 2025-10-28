Welcome back, Travellers:

This world of darkness hasn't been caught off-guard and, in fact, is ready with several new contents and features!

In particular there's a UI overhaul with a strong focus on intuitive learning of the key interactions of the player, all those elements now are designed to stay within the reach of player's sight, in order to be more functional. The UI will also provide more information for a better planning and understanding of gameplay.

40% discount, join this spooky night.

Changelog:

- Extra localization text;

- Shortened some pauses during events;

- Overall position changes to UI:

Worldmap - The compass is now in the bottom center of the screen, is it more noticeable now? (thanks to Elan Manuguerra!)

Consumables are now in the bottom left of the screen, now the upper screen will be less bulky, in particular in dungeon;

The order of consumables has been reversed, in order to keep closer to the center of the action both the potion and the bomb;

Flash Step is now in the very bottom left of the screen;

Hand Timer lock icon is not located next to the Day/Night timer icon, both in the upper right of the screen;

Battle - Added a "Skill" text above the box of the skills in the bottom right of battle scenes, to clarify that those icons are skills (thanks to Hekinsieden for suggestions on the matter!);

Battle - moved in the very bottom right of the screen the Weapon Set switch button, which is now close to the skills;

In general, most of the interactive UI buttons are located in the bottom area, where the attention of the player often focuses, in particular in battle, since it can be tedious moving the mouse from one corner of the screen to another;

- Shrank the size of several UI elements (except menus and tooltips, for now), in order to not cover the walkable path of dungeons and being less invasive in general (thanks to Elan Manuguerra and Conscious_Future5136 for suggestions!);

- Now in battle moving left/right will shift the automatic idle direction of the player, instead of going automatically towards right (thanks to Hekinsieden for the suggestion!);

- Several Travellers got lost despite finding the Compass Shield, there wasn't enough attention to the Compass UI in worldmap. Since it's a core element of the game and without using it, it's impossible to proceed in the adventure, we decide it to include an extra short tutorial segment as extention of the base tutorial , in order to guide the player to the learning of the compass search core gimmick, up to the discovery of the right worldmap tile and the entrance in that dungeon to find the second artifact, which is located in a random position, unlike the Compass Shield. Until those steps are completed, battles in worldmap won't trigger, quests won't show, darkness gimmicks won't trigger, the access to dangerous areas will be blocked and lives won't be lost, in that way the player should be able to not getting distracted by other elements of the game, which will be revealed later;

PS. If you already got past that point, then it won't show up (it means you already learnt the gist of it)

- The second artifact position will be narrowed to a max of a lv 3 dungeon easily reachable from the player, until the tutorial ends;

- Moved the worldmap camera slightly in upper-right, in order to be more centered to the player;

- Minor sfx pan fix;

- Added HP bar to enemies! It's possible to see the % of their current HP now, also their Level will be displayed next to it. In dungeon the information will be displayed for a brief amount of time, when damaging them, in that way that UI will be less invasive. Bosses will have a special HP bar in the upper part of the screen, and it will display their name as well!

- Improved Dungeon minimap feature visibility, now the current room cell will glow of white, instead of being static white;

(Those changes will apply to the latest Demo version 0.5.8 as well, which has been released the same day!)

Happy Halloween!