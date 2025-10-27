 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20561423 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adjusted hitboxes to give the enemies a better chance to hit the player with their new moves
- Animation adjustments to accommodate new hitboxes

