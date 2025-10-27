- Adjusted hitboxes to give the enemies a better chance to hit the player with their new moves
- Animation adjustments to accommodate new hitboxes
Combat overhaul followup hotfixes - 1.62
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3343361
- Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3343362
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3343363
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update