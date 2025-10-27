Hello,
I noticed an issue with certain Chinese characters not displaying correctly in the game.
I’m already working on a fix, and an update will be released soon.
Thank you for your understanding.
— Berkay Güneri
Developer of The Dark Legacy
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update