27 October 2025 Build 20561420
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,
I noticed an issue with certain Chinese characters not displaying correctly in the game.
I’m already working on a fix, and an update will be released soon.

Thank you for your understanding.

— Berkay Güneri
Developer of The Dark Legacy

Changed files in this update

