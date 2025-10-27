 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20561389
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Gallery screen with a better overview of your progress with picture unlocking

  • Winning a solitaire variant for the first time now also unlocks a random picture in the gallery

  • Can now select any puzzle type to unlock a picture

  • When playing a puzzle to unlock a picture, now you earn hearts just like in custom minigames

  • Difficulty of puzzles to unlock pictures now increases slower, and goes from very easy to very hard inside each category

  • AI-generated pictures now shown in Gallery regardless of your AI setting to reduce confusion around achievements. You can still hide individual categories in the Gallery, or individual pictures

  • Slideshow roster removed as it was too tedious to deal with checkboxes. Now slideshow just takes all pictures from the currently viewed category

  • 3 new minigames: Lazers, Bombs, Hue (a few more still planned until the end of 2025)

  • Card set, back, and background selectors now group content into categories. This should make content more manageable for players who have a lot of DLCs installed. Also, I have at least 5 more DLCs in the pipeline, which will probably double the amount of content

  • Backgrounds of any proportions are now supported, the extra space blurred out. DLC backgrounds now always fit into the screen. If you had the "Max fit" option enabled in Options->Advanced, consider turning it off now because blur in the extra space gives a much better look, and your custom backgrounds won't get important details like faces or pussies cut off

  • Moved "Darken background image" checkbox to Options->Graphics as you will likely need it for the colorful DLC backgrounds

  • Background image transition (Options->Advanced) performance improved

  • Tiled backgrounds limited to 512 pixels, so 1024 will be treated like normal pictures

  • Content of previous DLCs re-organized a bit to fit the categories structure, your selected card set/back/bg may get reset to defaults

  • Toggle to disable UI interaction sounds (wet clicks/mouse-over), Options->Audio

  • Updated my avatar to a catgirl :)

