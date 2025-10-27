 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20561383 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the spirit box could go off even when it wasn't an evidence.

  • Fixed a bug where the ghost would avoid killing you.

Thank you to everyone playing and reporting in bugs, will be cranking them out all day!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2541891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link