Greetings Lampbearers,



We’ve deployed a hotfix to address several community-reported issues following our latest update.

As always, many of these fixes were identified with your help via our official Discord and Reddit channels — thank you for your continued feedback and support as we work to refine Lords of the Fallen.



Hotfix Patch Notes



Shared Progression Crash Fix:

Resolved an issue where the game could crash during shared progression co-op if both player characters died simultaneously.



Moth Guidance Performance:

Fixed a performance drop when using Moth Guidance.



Vestige Menu Responsiveness:

Fixed an issue where the game could become unresponsive if the player navigated the Vestige Menu too quickly.



Inventory Sorting Update:

Removed the redundant Defense Magic category from Inventory sorting options.



Group Sorting Fix:

Fixed inconsistencies affecting group sorting in both the Inventory and the Coffer.



Thank you once again for your continued support and for helping us shape the Lords of the Fallen experience.



In light, we walk.

— The CI Games Team