27 October 2025 Build 20561279 Edited 27 October 2025 – 16:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • Stringfellow and Moses can now wear helmets, though they will show as invisible.
  • Key bindings now display on top UI button tooltips instead of using hard-coded bindings.
  • Fixed a bug with resources sprites sometimes being overwritten with another sprite when deconstructing items.
  • Fixed a bug with a Null crafting option appearing on the base fabricator.
  • Added the ability to sort helmets and armor plating in inventory.
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to speak about the robot with Kamal before speaking with Lena Franklin.
  • Fixed a bug where some missions could be turned into Torque, despite working for Elliot.


More to come! Thanks again for your support and feedback.

