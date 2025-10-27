- Stringfellow and Moses can now wear helmets, though they will show as invisible.
- Key bindings now display on top UI button tooltips instead of using hard-coded bindings.
- Fixed a bug with resources sprites sometimes being overwritten with another sprite when deconstructing items.
- Fixed a bug with a Null crafting option appearing on the base fabricator.
- Added the ability to sort helmets and armor plating in inventory.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to speak about the robot with Kamal before speaking with Lena Franklin.
- Fixed a bug where some missions could be turned into Torque, despite working for Elliot.
More to come! Thanks again for your support and feedback.
Changed files in this update