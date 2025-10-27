This update is a big one! A 5th playable character called Spirit Guide.



NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER: SPIRIT GUIDE



The Spirit Guide summons Spirit Echoes to fight with you. These Spirit Echoes relentlessly follow enemies and deal melee damage. Over time, more Spirit Echoes can be summoned, and deal more damage. These stats can be upgraded from Spirit Echo Damage, and Spirit Echo Summon Cooldown.

PERSISTENT USER AUDIO SETTINGS

This enables players to set their specific audio settings, and those settings will remain until changed again.

NEW CAMERA VIEW OPTIONS



A 2nd camera view distance has been created. To activate, move the Mouse Wheel downward, and it will zoom the camera out to 0.7 scale. Move the Mouse Wheel upward to set the camera to the default distance. The 0.7 scale view might be the new default in the near future, it provides the player with a lot more visibility of the map + enemies. Try it out!



MORE LOOT VARIETY FROM DROPS



More loot drops for variety (specifically Coffin drops + RNG, here's the new options per drop): (3 blue soul shards, or 1 red soul shard, or 1 health potion, or 1 skeleton)

QUESTS



There will be more gameplay with Quests! There's text on the right side of the screen that shows the player which Quest they're currently dealing with. This has been updated, but will continue to be updated more in the very near future, so that more Quests will be added for each map location!





Hope you enjoy the new character, the Spirit Guide, as well as the quality of life updates. More updates on the way very soon!