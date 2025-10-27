This update is mainly about two things: making runs feel more worth chaining, and pushing performance further. The new Sin Remnants system lets you pick one of three on death or when continuing to the next run, and some of them can completely flip how your next round plays. The idea is to make the next run feel tempting instead of starting over from zero.
On the performance side I hit a lot of the obvious wins across blood, projectiles, foliage, hit detection and lighting. I still want to bring RAM down more and I am still not happy with Steam Deck performance yet, so that remains a priority going forward.
New Feature — Sin Remnants
New system that appears only on death or when continuing to the next round
These twist the next run in a strong way and push runs toward distinct paths
Added 40 Sin Remnants
Performance and Optimization
Upgraded Unity version to fix a security vulnerability
Optimized hit detection performance
Optimized blood effects with pooling
Optimized projectiles with pooling
Optimized lighting performance in various rooms
Optimized foliage in the forest area for a large performance gain
Optimized various systems to avoid allocations when not necessary
Gameplay and Systems
Essence now moves to the center of the screen before routing to the UI so its source and destination are more clear
Fixed a bug where you could run back through the Trial of Resolve start gate before it closed and get stuck
UI / UX
Polished the death screen UI
Added a loading indicator for first time level entrance loads when starting the game
Fixed an issue where the main menu saved session selector could not be navigated with a controller
Audio
Lowered crit and gunshot SFX volume slightly
Sin Remnant List (40)
Defensive leaning
Anchor — Reduced damage and combo timer is paused while standing still
Crush — Parry makes your next slow power strike very strong
Deprived — More damage while you have no health potions
Dryfire — Gain speed while you have no wizard oils
Frostskin — Taking damage can freeze the attacker
Reckless — More damage with reduced invincibility duration
Shatter — More damage to frozen targets
Offensive leaning
Ascended — All normal enemies are elites and elites can drop skill chests
Bloodlust — Speed scales with missing health
Brood — Standing still fires a slow skull
Commit — Block becomes a slow power strike that deals increased damage
Cruciform — Each combo level summons a rotating cross
Doomroll — All attacks critically strike but you cannot become invincible
Dropkick — Knockback kills cause explosions that scale with kick damage and knockback strength
Execution — More damage to bosses and elites
Focus — More damage when firing a single projectile at a time
Graviton — Charging pulls enemies and grants damage per nearby enemy
Haunt — Each combo level summons a piercing spirit
Hexrush — Gain speed for each unpurged curse
Imbibe — Health potion causes a fiery explosion and oils freeze nearby enemies
Jackpot — Next drop is guaranteed unique and rare chance is increased
Jolt — Critical strikes shock nearby enemies and scale with hit damage
Lunge — Crouch attacks always thrust and deal increased damage
Primed — Standing still fires a delayed blast once per combo level
Resonance — Consuming gold stuns and damages, consuming vital explodes, consuming magic freezes nearby
Retort — Parrying fires an energy beam
Rhythm — Attack speed scales with combo level
Ricochet — Hitting surfaces spawns a delayed blast at the impact point
Rollback — Each combo level can reset your ability cooldown
Skyfury — Kick jump anywhere (at reduced height) and deal more airborne damage
Tempo — Damage scales with combo level
Trailblaze — Running fires a fireball
Trigger — Healing makes your next attack a whirlwind
Wick — Dashing summons a fiery wisp
Impulse — Every critical strike reduces your ability cooldown
Run economy and carryover
Carryover — Retain some passive skills in the next run
Greed — Start with extra gold essence and gain more gold
Rush — Speed boost in the first area
Stacked — Carry one skill into the next run with high stacks
Windfall — Selling items causes a large explosion and enemies can drop loot crates
Thanks again to everyone still playing and supporting the game. If you enjoy the updates, a review genuinely helps more than anything right now. The Overwhelmingly Positive rating stays on a razor edge and every big sale wave brings some snap negative low playtime reviews, but the core players always manage to pull it back and I really appreciate that.
Let me know what you would most like to see next. I try to read everything.
👁
