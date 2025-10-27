This update is mainly about two things: making runs feel more worth chaining, and pushing performance further. The new Sin Remnants system lets you pick one of three on death or when continuing to the next run, and some of them can completely flip how your next round plays. The idea is to make the next run feel tempting instead of starting over from zero.

On the performance side I hit a lot of the obvious wins across blood, projectiles, foliage, hit detection and lighting. I still want to bring RAM down more and I am still not happy with Steam Deck performance yet, so that remains a priority going forward.

New Feature — Sin Remnants

New system that appears only on death or when continuing to the next round

These twist the next run in a strong way and push runs toward distinct paths

Added 40 Sin Remnants

Performance and Optimization

Upgraded Unity version to fix a security vulnerability

Optimized hit detection performance

Optimized blood effects with pooling

Optimized projectiles with pooling

Optimized lighting performance in various rooms

Optimized foliage in the forest area for a large performance gain

Optimized various systems to avoid allocations when not necessary

Gameplay and Systems

Essence now moves to the center of the screen before routing to the UI so its source and destination are more clear

Fixed a bug where you could run back through the Trial of Resolve start gate before it closed and get stuck

UI / UX

Polished the death screen UI

Added a loading indicator for first time level entrance loads when starting the game

Fixed an issue where the main menu saved session selector could not be navigated with a controller

Audio

Lowered crit and gunshot SFX volume slightly

Sin Remnant List (40)

Defensive leaning

Anchor — Reduced damage and combo timer is paused while standing still

Crush — Parry makes your next slow power strike very strong

Deprived — More damage while you have no health potions

Dryfire — Gain speed while you have no wizard oils

Frostskin — Taking damage can freeze the attacker

Reckless — More damage with reduced invincibility duration

Shatter — More damage to frozen targets

Offensive leaning

Ascended — All normal enemies are elites and elites can drop skill chests

Bloodlust — Speed scales with missing health

Brood — Standing still fires a slow skull

Commit — Block becomes a slow power strike that deals increased damage

Cruciform — Each combo level summons a rotating cross

Doomroll — All attacks critically strike but you cannot become invincible

Dropkick — Knockback kills cause explosions that scale with kick damage and knockback strength

Execution — More damage to bosses and elites

Focus — More damage when firing a single projectile at a time

Graviton — Charging pulls enemies and grants damage per nearby enemy

Haunt — Each combo level summons a piercing spirit

Hexrush — Gain speed for each unpurged curse

Imbibe — Health potion causes a fiery explosion and oils freeze nearby enemies

Jackpot — Next drop is guaranteed unique and rare chance is increased

Jolt — Critical strikes shock nearby enemies and scale with hit damage

Lunge — Crouch attacks always thrust and deal increased damage

Primed — Standing still fires a delayed blast once per combo level

Resonance — Consuming gold stuns and damages, consuming vital explodes, consuming magic freezes nearby

Retort — Parrying fires an energy beam

Rhythm — Attack speed scales with combo level

Ricochet — Hitting surfaces spawns a delayed blast at the impact point

Rollback — Each combo level can reset your ability cooldown

Skyfury — Kick jump anywhere (at reduced height) and deal more airborne damage

Tempo — Damage scales with combo level

Trailblaze — Running fires a fireball

Trigger — Healing makes your next attack a whirlwind

Wick — Dashing summons a fiery wisp

Impulse — Every critical strike reduces your ability cooldown

Run economy and carryover

Carryover — Retain some passive skills in the next run

Greed — Start with extra gold essence and gain more gold

Rush — Speed boost in the first area

Stacked — Carry one skill into the next run with high stacks

Windfall — Selling items causes a large explosion and enemies can drop loot crates

Thanks again to everyone still playing and supporting the game. If you enjoy the updates, a review genuinely helps more than anything right now. The Overwhelmingly Positive rating stays on a razor edge and every big sale wave brings some snap negative low playtime reviews, but the core players always manage to pull it back and I really appreciate that.

Let me know what you would most like to see next. I try to read everything.

